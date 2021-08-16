MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Kairos Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VII, CF Acquisition Corp IV, Sells Churchill Capital Corp VII, Shaw Communications Inc, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: KAIR, CVII, CFIV, SRNG, HERA, MBAC, FTPA, FTVIU, VHAQ, VTAQ, AUS, ASZ, ATVC, JWSM, PTOC, TRONU, EQD, PTIC, COOL, QFTA, CFFE, IIII, GLBL, GLBL, FSNB, DISA, GLAQ, DCRN, GXII, HCNEU, MBTC, VGII, DCRC, TACA, CFV, CCVI, ORIAU, VII, NGCA, CTAQ, AGAC, MACC, JUGGU, HUT, LWAC, ACII, CFVI, ADRA, ADRA, SPKAU, MCAEU, BIOT, ARRW, SPKB, FTAA, OPA, SVOK, THMA, DUNE, MON, SPAQ, SPAQ, KIII, ESM, LCAA, FMIV, KURI, ADF.U, CAS, ALTU, EPWR, AAC, COVA, LEGA, AFAQ, EAC, MCAD, PTK, ACAH, GAPA, GGPI, TPGS, AEAC, CLRM, TWNI, SCAQ, ROSS, BGSX, TMPM, FORE, BRPM, FLME, FRW, FRON, EBAC, KSI, WALD, BCTX, OHPA, MAQCU, FLAC, PPGH, ENVI, ENVI, JCIC, ZWRK, EQHA, NXU, EVOJ, TCAC, KAII, MACQ, LOKM, WPCB, FZT, GRN, CAHC, NRAC, MDH, BOAS, TSPQ, PLMI, ATHN, BLUA, PICC, PPTA, SVFA, RCLF, PRPC, CPUH, ATMR, NVSA, NSTD, NSTC, DMYQ, IACC, FRXB, TETC, GAMC, HHLA, UROY, ASPC, VPCC.U, MIT, KRNL, ITQ, LGAC, SPGS, KCAC, KCAC, AMPI, DHCA, RXRA, WPCA, SBII, NAK, SCOB, APGB,
- Added Positions: XPOA, CONX, MUX, KVSA, YAC, VOSO,
- Reduced Positions: DNN, URG, NXE, FSII,
- Sold Out: CVII.U, SJR, HERAU, MBAC.U, ASZ.U, ATVCU, JWSM.U, FSNB.U, GLBLU, DISAU, GXIIU, VGII.U, CCVI.U, CFFVU, SRNGU, AGAC.U, ACII.U, CFVIU, FTAAU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, AUS.U, KIIIU, MONCU, ESM.U, FMIVU, LEGAU, AAC.U, COVAU, GGPIU, SEAH, KURIU, CLRMU, TWNI.U, SPFR, BRPMU, FLME.U, FRONU, EBACU, FOREU, OHPAU, ZWRKU, TCACU, WPCB.U, NXU.U, LOKM.U, PPGHU, JCICU, FZT.U, MACQU, KAIIU, EQHA.U, DCRNU, TSPQ.U, CAHCU, NRACU, BOAS.U, MDH.U, ATHN.U, PLMIU, BLUA.U, PICC.U, NSTB.U, ATMR.U, SVFAU, THMAU, FRXB.U, PRPC.U, DMYQ.U, NSTD.U, KAIRU, NVSAU, RCLFU, CPUH.U, NSTC.U, AAU, HHLA.U, ASPCU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, MIT.U, LGACU, KRNLU, WPCA.U, DHCAU, ITQRU, RXRAU, AMPI.U, SPGS.U, SCOBU, APGB.U, HCIIU, TMAC.U, IACB.U,
For the details of MMCAP International Inc. SPC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mmcap+international+inc.+spc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MMCAP International Inc. SPC
- Kairos Acquisition Corp (KAIR) - 100,000 shares, 46.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Denison Mines Corp (DNN) - 26,301,348 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.47%
- Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) - 3,200,000 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIV) - 1,800,000 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV) - 1,700,000 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio.
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Kairos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.36%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 3,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIV)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,723,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,644,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DPCM Capital Inc (XPOA)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in DPCM Capital Inc by 1308.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,408,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CONX Corp (CONX)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in CONX Corp by 120.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,256,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in McEwen Mining Inc by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $1.65, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.081300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,575,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co by 54.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 784,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC added to a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 699,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78.Sold Out: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERAU)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (ATVCU)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of MMCAP International Inc. SPC. Also check out:
1. MMCAP International Inc. SPC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MMCAP International Inc. SPC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MMCAP International Inc. SPC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MMCAP International Inc. SPC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment