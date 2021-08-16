Logo
Kepos Capital LP Buys Shelter Acquisition Corp I, Iron Spark I Inc, G Squared Ascend I Inc, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kepos Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Shelter Acquisition Corp I, Iron Spark I Inc, G Squared Ascend I Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp III, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kepos Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Kepos Capital LP owns 444 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kepos Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kepos+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kepos Capital LP
  1. Shelter Acquisition Corp I (SHQAU) - 1,629,296 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (THCPU) - 1,580,000 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Iron Spark I Inc (ISAA) - 1,475,000 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. G Squared Ascend I Inc (GSQD.U) - 1,400,000 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. CF Finance Acquisition Corp III (CFAC) - 1,275,000 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Shelter Acquisition Corp I (SHQAU)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Shelter Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,629,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Spark I Inc (ISAA)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Iron Spark I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: G Squared Ascend I Inc (GSQD.U)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in G Squared Ascend I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CF Finance Acquisition Corp III (CFAC)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,217,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 18493.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.937200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 135.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.366300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 248,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Marketwise Inc by 124.29%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 785,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (SPFR)

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp by 84.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 76,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SCVX Corp (SCVX)

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 5020.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.3.

Sold Out: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd (THBR)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.22.



1. Kepos Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kepos Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kepos Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kepos Capital LP keeps buying
