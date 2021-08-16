Kepos Capital LP Buys Shelter Acquisition Corp I, Iron Spark I Inc, G Squared Ascend I Inc, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc

- New Purchases: SHQAU, ISAA, GSQD.U, CFAC, MAAC, TWND, UPH, KCAC, KCAC, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, TBCPU, FTVIU, PSAGU, MDH.U, NHIC, SRNG, ZWRKU, SEAH, HCIC, STWO, MRAC, GMII, CENH, KINZU, DBDR, NMMCU, CLNN, CLNN, PMGMU, LOKB, LOKM.U, RONI.U, RMGCU, RCLFU, PDOT.U, PCPC.U, CSTA.U, GSEV, GMBTU, ATVCU, PSPC.U, ZNTEU, ENFAU, ADERU, CFFVU, PUCKU, BRPMU, FTAAU, GLBLU, FLME.U, GTPBU, RTPYU, ADF.U, TREB, YAC, TMTS, PACE, BLTSU, ADEX.U, SWETU, FCAX.U, ENVIU, CLAS.U, GNACU, CLRMU, JWSM.U, AAC.U, ACII.U, APGB.U, SVOK, SLAC.U, MACAU, TWNI.U, GIIXU, WARR.U, EJFAU, ASZ.U, STPC, SWBK, TSPQ.U, NSTC.U, FTEV.U, HYACU, HYACU, NSTD.U, HERAU, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, VPCBU, WPCB.U, IPVIU, ACQRU, CLAA.U, DTOCU, FRXB.U, DGNU, KAHC.U, LGV.U, ROCR, GGPIU, LCAHU, LCAHU, THMA, HCNEU, DCRN, FORE, CMLTU, TPGS, LIII, BRIVU, ORIAU, GFOR.U, EGGF.U, TRONU, CLBR.U, GSQB.U, JUGGU, EOCW.U, FVIV.U, ISLE, ISLE, MSAC, IACC, CVII.U, SNPR, PTICU, AJAX, LWACU, PRPC.U, PICC.U, SBEAU, NGAB, DFNS, IIIIU, XPOA, CFFEU, AUS, AURC, AEVA, RSX, LATN, BCACU, BCACU, PTK, SVAC, ACTDU, POWRU, FPAC, FPAC, NSTB, VOSO, VPCC, OCA, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KRBP, TVACU, CONX, FVT.U, GSEVU, HUGS.U, LAAAU, JCICU, SV, SCOBU, MCAEU, IMBI, MLAC, BTAQU, FWAA, VTIQU, VTIQU, WPCA.U, KURIU, SNII.U, GWAC, VGII.U, BCTX, LSEA, CMIIU, IS, MOTN, QELL, IKT, TWCT, AVAN, SRSA, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ, SPAQ, XLE, ETWO, FEMY, SNCR, TVAC, VTIQ, VTIQ, ISPC, T, CFVIU, IACB, HUGS, PRPB, APSG.U, AUS.U, VPCC.U, BTAQ, RAAC, RMGB, PLBY, POW, ENVI, ENVI, GTPAU, NGC.U, BCYPU, VOSOU, AURCU, KSICU, DISAU, CCV, CRTD, SVFD, ZNTE, NGAB.U, ACAHU, ECOR, EYES, HJLI, CFACU, MIT.U, NEBC, DCRCU, XEC, MRO, CLR, NUWE, FANG, HSDT, BWACU, SWBK.U, EUSGU, FSSIU, NOAC, NXU.U, BCAC, ESM.U, PRPC, ARTL, ATY, THCB, IMPX.U, NGAC, STPC.U, IVAN.U, CLIM.U, EVAX, DCRNU, SDACU, ENNVU, XPDIU, AWR, D, PXD, AQN, ALAC, TPGY.U, OUST, STEM, INDI, PTRA, COP, DUK, KBNT, IACB.U,
- Added Positions: HZAC, XLF, MKTW, SPFR, MBB, SCVX, LQD, FUSE, HYG, VMC, ETR, IIAC.U, PNW, ECL, ROP, SNRHU, XYL, A, AWK, CVA, TRMB, FE, IEX, ORA, ALB, PCY, BLDP, EIX, AMJ, JCI, LNN, GRSV, MSEX, EVRG, BEPC, RGCO, NOVA, LTHM, AZRE, TSLA, VMI, FTS, AY, REGI, XEL,
- Reduced Positions: PSTH, LCY, OCA.U, XLV, XLP, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, XPOA.U, GRSVU, ACND.U, DBDRU, LOKB.U, SVACU, GFX.U, ENPC.U, ENPC, SCOAU, GSAH, TWCTU, DNMR, WSC, QELLU, SVSVU, SPFR.U, COOLU, SPNV, CFIVU, NEBCU, RSVAU, NOACU, HZON.U, PRPB.U, CND.U, SRSAU, OSW, CONXU, RICE.U, EXC, SRE,
- Sold Out: AACQ, EWW, HCARU, SVOKU, BW, THBR, FAII, FAII.U, HZAC.U, HEC, VIIAU, FRG, EDTXU, EDTXU, CCX, MAACU, QMCO, CMLF, PMVC.U, GNPK.U, INTZ, CHPM, DFPH, HIGA, MOTV.U, BGCP, SMSI, LCYAU, MPLN, EOG, DDMXU, DDMXU, WPF, AEO, 5HJ0, 26HA, OXY, CTAQU, IPOD.U, GLEO, FTCV, DRTT, FLDM, ACTCU, VERB, CVX, XOM, PEG,
- Shelter Acquisition Corp I (SHQAU) - 1,629,296 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (THCPU) - 1,580,000 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Iron Spark I Inc (ISAA) - 1,475,000 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- G Squared Ascend I Inc (GSQD.U) - 1,400,000 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CF Finance Acquisition Corp III (CFAC) - 1,275,000 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Shelter Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,629,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Iron Spark I Inc (ISAA)
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Iron Spark I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: G Squared Ascend I Inc (GSQD.U)
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in G Squared Ascend I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CF Finance Acquisition Corp III (CFAC)
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC)
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,217,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)
Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 18493.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.937200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 135.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.366300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 248,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)
Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Marketwise Inc by 124.29%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 785,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (SPFR)
Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp by 84.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 76,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SCVX Corp (SCVX)
Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 5020.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.3.Sold Out: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd (THBR)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.22.
