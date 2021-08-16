Kepos Capital LP Buys Shelter Acquisition Corp I, Iron Spark I Inc, G Squared Ascend I Inc, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shelter Acquisition Corp I, Iron Spark I Inc, G Squared Ascend I Inc, CF Finance Acquisition Corp III, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc, Omnichannel Acquisition Corp, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kepos Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Kepos Capital LP owns 444 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Shelter Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,629,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Iron Spark I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in G Squared Ascend I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,217,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 18493.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.937200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 135.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.366300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 248,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Marketwise Inc by 124.29%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 785,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp by 84.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 76,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 5020.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.3.

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.22.