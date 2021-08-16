Blackcrane Capital, LLC Buys Ferguson PLC, NICE, Profound Medical Corp, Sells Open Text Corp, ClearPoint Neuro Inc

New Purchases: FERG,

FERG, Added Positions: NICE, PROF, WIX, BABA, HDB, TAK,

NICE, PROF, WIX, BABA, HDB, TAK, Reduced Positions: OTEX, AUPH, AXNX, MYOV, CLPT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ferguson PLC, NICE, Profound Medical Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, HDFC Bank, sells Open Text Corp, ClearPoint Neuro Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackcrane Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Blackcrane Capital, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blackcrane Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackcrane+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 48,517 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36% Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 97,836 shares, 16.61% of the total portfolio. New Position NICE Ltd (NICE) - 41,381 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.93% Profound Medical Corp (PROF) - 543,601 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.01% AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) - 418,194 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.61%. The holding were 97,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $267.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 41,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in Profound Medical Corp by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 543,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 61.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 33,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 47.34%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.646900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 21,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.