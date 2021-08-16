Blackcrane Capital, LLC Buys Ferguson PLC, NICE, Profound Medical Corp, Sells Open Text Corp, ClearPoint Neuro Inc

- New Purchases: FERG,
- Added Positions: NICE, PROF, WIX, BABA, HDB, TAK,
- Reduced Positions: OTEX, AUPH, AXNX, MYOV, CLPT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Blackcrane Capital, LLC
- Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 48,517 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
- Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 97,836 shares, 16.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 41,381 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.93%
- Profound Medical Corp (PROF) - 543,601 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.01%
- AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) - 418,194 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio.
Blackcrane Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.61%. The holding were 97,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $267.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 41,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Profound Medical Corp (PROF)
Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in Profound Medical Corp by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 543,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 61.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 33,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 47.34%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.646900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 21,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.
