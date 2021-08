AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Fiserv Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells Nike Inc, Morgan Stanley, Merck Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Fiserv Inc, Oracle Corp, AbbVie Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, sells Nike Inc, Morgan Stanley, Merck Inc, Comcast Corp, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owns 1202 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 194,551 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 136,742 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.96% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 136,621 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 210.09% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 369,693 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.65% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 220,693 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 318.63%

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $122.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 85,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $189.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $304.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 87,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $333.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $382.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 2765.97%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 30,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 566.24%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.763600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 124,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 1046.06%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 154,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 210.09%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 136,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 2240.91%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 133,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 318.63%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 220,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66.