Alexandria Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells , iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: EMXC, NTLA, BAX, BGFV, BMY, COKE, KSU, PNW, PANW, AAAU, IWV, IYR, OUNZ, PANL,
- Added Positions: MRVL, REGN, SPAB, SPTS, NCLH, VCSH, CRM, RTX, BSCM, GOOG, IYH, MRK, BABA, ICE, PXH, SPTL, SPLG, LNG, WFC, POR, WMT, AVGO, IVE, TTWO, LIN, PEP, NFLX, IBM, PLAN, KMI, LAZR, TEAM, ZS, SBUX, PG, QLD, KO, SPYV, SUSB, VGSH, MMM, XBI, MDB, BATRK, VAC, DIS, TFC, JPM, EMR, CB, VTV, VHT, ADP, ETN, XOM, HON, IONS, LOW, MCD, MDT, ABBV, PINS, SNAP,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, SMIN, TD, MGK, NKTR, AMT, VB, MAA, SPSM, SBAC, VO, QQQ, BRK.B, MGV, VSS, INTC, BSV, HD, ANTM, VEA, ALNY, BND, PML, LQD, WMB, LBRDK, PNC, SGMO, IWD, VGIT, VGK, VIG, VNQ, VOO, VV, IWM, IJR, IWC, IPAC, EEM, PRF, SDY, SOXX, TIP, VEU, VNQI, VPL, VTIP, VWO, IEUR, THO, TMO, ORCL, NVS, IDXX, CSCO, DVY, EFA, IJH, CVX, TPR, DD, MTCH, VIAC, SPGI, VUG, ATVI, ROP, SYK, T, LBRDA, IJT, GMF, IWB, GLD, ASML, AOR, OTIS, OEF, SUB, DISCK, RWO, MLCO, LBTYK, TDG, SPEM, UPS,
- Sold Out: IPHI, VBR, GE, TRIP, HNRG,
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 125,269 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 70,368 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,423 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 125,689 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 420,775 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 145,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $152.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $34.87, with an estimated average price of $24.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $286.11 and $450.96, with an estimated average price of $351.36. The stock is now traded at around $405.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 72.64%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 238,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 99.89%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.140900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 35.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 226,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.572500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 135,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Portland General Electric Co (POR)
Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 45,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.Sold Out: Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)
Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hallador Energy Co. The sale prices were between $1.87 and $2.97, with an estimated average price of $2.35.
