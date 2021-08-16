Logo
Alexandria Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells , iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Alexandria Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, sells , iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, Nektar Therapeutics, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alexandria Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alexandria Capital, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alexandria Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alexandria+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alexandria Capital, LLC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 125,269 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 70,368 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,423 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  4. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 125,689 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 420,775 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 145,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $152.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $34.87, with an estimated average price of $24.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $286.11 and $450.96, with an estimated average price of $351.36. The stock is now traded at around $405.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 72.64%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 238,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 99.89%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.140900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 35.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 226,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.572500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 135,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 45,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Sold Out: Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hallador Energy Co. The sale prices were between $1.87 and $2.97, with an estimated average price of $2.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alexandria Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alexandria Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alexandria Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alexandria Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alexandria Capital, LLC keeps buying
