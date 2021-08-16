Alexandria Capital, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells , iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: EMXC, NTLA, BAX, BGFV, BMY, COKE, KSU, PNW, PANW, AAAU, IWV, IYR, OUNZ, PANL,

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, sells , iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, Nektar Therapeutics, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alexandria Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alexandria Capital, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 125,269 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 70,368 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,423 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 125,689 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 420,775 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 145,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $152.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $34.87, with an estimated average price of $24.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $286.11 and $450.96, with an estimated average price of $351.36. The stock is now traded at around $405.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 72.64%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 238,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 99.89%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.140900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 35.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 226,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.572500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 135,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 45,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hallador Energy Co. The sale prices were between $1.87 and $2.97, with an estimated average price of $2.35.