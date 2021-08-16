Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC Buys Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, D.R. Horton Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC Buys Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, D.R. Horton Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, The Travelers Inc, sells Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, D.R. Horton Inc, Deere, Sony Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC owns 313 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/systematic+alpha+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,119,138 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 892,210 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 566,844 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.40%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 279,303 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.05%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,482 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.08%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $99.54, with an estimated average price of $92.7. The stock is now traded at around $92.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 294,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.366300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 236,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $259.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $539.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 82.56%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 130,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 480.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 381,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 245,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 45.63%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 215,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.776300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 320,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider