Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC Buys Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, D.R. Horton Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, The Travelers Inc, sells Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, D.R. Horton Inc, Deere, Sony Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC owns 313 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,119,138 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 892,210 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 566,844 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.40% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 279,303 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,482 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.08%

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $99.54, with an estimated average price of $92.7. The stock is now traded at around $92.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 294,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.366300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 236,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $259.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $539.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 82.56%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 130,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 480.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 381,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 245,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 45.63%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 215,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.776300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 320,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84.

Systematic Alpha Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.