XTX Topco Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, RingCentral Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company XTX Topco Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, RingCentral Inc, AutoZone Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, RH, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XTX Topco Ltd. As of 2021Q2, XTX Topco Ltd owns 767 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XTX Topco Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xtx+topco+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XTX Topco Ltd
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,047 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 5,092 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 1,670 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.11%
  4. RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 6,874 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 762.48%
  5. Amphenol Corp (APH) - 24,167 shares, 0.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.04%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $632.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $437.926000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $234.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $306.842300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $283.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 762.48%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $246.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 158.11%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1620.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 157.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Clorox Co by 181.40%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $170.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 280.07%. The purchase prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $266.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 268.26%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $469.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of XTX Topco Ltd. Also check out:

1. XTX Topco Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. XTX Topco Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. XTX Topco Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that XTX Topco Ltd keeps buying
