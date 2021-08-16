XTX Topco Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, RingCentral Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, ADBE, WST, ITW, SHW, SNOW, TEAM, IPGP, PRAH, MTCH, MSCI, CHTR, NEE, EPAM, TSM, BSX, SCHW, AAPL, XOM, NOW, GWW, ZBRA, AZN, HIG, HUM, HUN, NIO, CME, PGR, ICLR, ALGN, CHE, NFLX, PHM, DPZ, SWK, BX, ABMD, ODFL, LEA, FLT, FFIV, ON, FTNT, SLG, GM, VEEV, LITE, GLW, MNST, J, MHK, PVH, CRSP, SE, AES, DHR, ILMN, K, LOW, MSTR, NDAQ, SYY, MA, AVLR, YETI, ZM, ABNB, DD, PSA, SCCO, TMO, UNP, WHR, WSM, CDNS, MDLZ, LYV, PWR, SGEN, PGNY, ALXN, DY, MCHP, RDS.A, LPLA, FOCS, DKNG, CPT, EA, FISV, LHX, BFAM, BLL, DE, BEN, VNO, ZBH, FWONK, HQY, CC, BIO, EQR, IQV, ARES, UA, SILK, ABB, ADS, AMRN, BBY, FCNCA, PENN, WAB, VER, BERY, OGS, WB, BOX, SMAR, IVZ, BRKS, CORE, CCI, TCOM, EOG, FITB, JBLU, JNPR, KLAC, MET, PNFP, ENSG, HCA, AAL, AXTA, ENR, AIG, EAT, COF, ERIC, LECO, NYT, OKE, SIVB, SLB, H, BLUE, FATE, PAYC, BGNE, NTLA, DELL, REAL, ED, GGB, JLL, SPGI, MRCY, MEI, NEU, TEVA, POST, PINC, GKOS, NTNX, FTDR, PD, THRM, CCEP, IEX, MGM, MMP, MTZ, MCO, OMCL, WPC, HTGC, CSIQ, RCM, FRPT, CHNG, GFL, AIR, AMWD, AXS, BSAC, KMX, CHDN, RHP, GFI, GTN, HFC, LSCC, RNR, RMD, RBA, SPG, SONY, TEX, TSCO, UNH, KALU, IBKR, CSOD, SSTK, GLPI, TMX, GDS, HES, BAX, BRK.B, EMN, HAS, MAR, OSTK, SBGI, SON, INT, PAC, PRO, TREE, KOS, MODN, BRX, QUOT, GLOB, SAGE, OCUL, ALRM, WBT, ZTO, AA, IR, API, STEP, PLTR, BARK, ACAD, IEP, CRI, CLB, CS, EXC, GNW, HDB, IDCC, IHG, MKSI, ORLY, ONB, PBCT, PUK, RYN, O, SHEN, SBUX, THO, GHC, PBA, TRGP, VC, HZNP, CDW, ESI, MBUU, BZUN, MEDP, ADT, CNST, ESTC, TW, TXG, DDOG, AKR, ABC, ALV, AVT, BF.B, CMP, FHN, GRVY, HSBC, IRM, KMB, KSS, LTC, CLI, MTW, TLK, PRAA, STL, SPTN, SHOO, TCBI, PAG, UNM, MTN, DNP, POR, EBSB, TNET, TNDM, MGNI, UE, SEDG, MCFT, LOB, RUN, PI, SFIX, MNTV, LTHM, NFE, LUNG, HYFM, SHLS, A, AIN, BHE, BCO, GIII, EQC, SVC, ITRI, KAMN, LANC, NHI, PSB, PDCO, RRGB, RELX, SAFM, SFL, TEN, UAL, UCTT, UCBI, BTG, BWXT, BKU, FBHS, RPAI, CHUY, MPLX, NSTG, DOOO, REXR, PSXP, OMF, SUM, VSTO, REVG, KREF, JBGS, SWTX, BDTX, ACI, CVAC, MCFE, UPST, Y, MDRX, AON, AINV, ABR, HOG, HLIT, HURN, JCOM, JBL, KNX, MHO, NEM, RUSHA, SJI, SWN, RIG, WPP, AUY, ZION, LRN, IRDM, GMAB, ENPH, AMBC, XNCR, RVNC, TBPH, DNOW, CFG, ENVA, PGRE, JNCE, OVID, MRSN, BHF, PLL, NMRK, WHD, TRTN, QTT, MRNA, GOTU, STOK, BNL, HLX, POWW, VLY, EXG, AQN, OCSL, PBF, NRZ, AERI, TCS, LBRT, MGY, TALO, PASG, BFLY, ITUB, CLS, FRO, MERC, RIGL, SHO, VTNR, OESX, FF, SAND, SXC, BCOV, PBYI, GLYC, HMHC, RYAM, CTMX, PUMP, CASA, HARP, CAN, SVRA, ABEO, CRIS, HTBK, HT, VHC, PTEN, SPPI, CPRX, CDXC, BSBR, QUAD, WSR, CHMI, ATEN, VRAY, AQMS, MBRX, SELB, AFIN, ONDS, AMRX, MESA, BRMK, HOFV, VLDR, ADES, ATRS, INO, NNBR, PXLW, ELOX, UGP, YPF, IGR, TAST, PNNT, MTA, CRDF, IZEA, CORR, ISEE, AKBA, ADMS, TRUE, RESN, NERV, DSKE, KDMN, BRY, GNPX, AUTL, UXIN, BNGO, ETON, GMDA, DGNR, MILE, FNHC, AHT, MCF, ENZ, FSP, AIM, PTE, XELB, TISI, TKC, GROW, TXMD, MRKR, ACER, CBIO, CO, FLNT, EVGN, VEON, SESN, LTRPA, AVGR, CDTX, LIFE, CFMS, ENIC, CLXT, OPTN, SLDB, APTX, LQDA, AEI, GLTO, BMRA, ABIO, PLX, GALT, SRGA, THMO, MFG, ATHX, GTTN, TMDI, ADMA, DARE, WPG, TTOO, OSG, CHEK, OTLK, USWS, ATXI, SFET, ARPO, WISA, HCDI,
- Added Positions: RNG, AZO, APH, CLX, MASI, MKTX, KHC, FMC, MDB, UHS, VICI, TKR, LULU, SAIA, MAN, MBT, PCAR, RF, LRCX, FTV, COLM, MLM, WBS, WLTW, LDOS, SQM, LSXMA, BP, CDK, LNC, TDG, FOX, EWBC, RL, REGN, TPX, KKR, PNR, AGEN, DLB, F, PHG, SAP, PODD, WDAY, CI, ABEV, CACC, DLR, KMT, URI, BSY, AEM, HAE, KR, MCK, CVE, MC, GMS, EVBG, LW, NTAP, TM, LYB, CG, AVNS, BHC, DRH, TT, RRC, RIO, VG, GDOT, SYRS, AU, ADM, EQT, ERIE, FDX, TAP, ZIOP, AL, CBAY, VKTX, OCGN, CARG, DASH, CIDM, AMG, BJRI, BPFH, PRDO, CHS, CDE, SID, IVC, ODP, OHI, GEO, WRI, WETF, ZGNX, FIVE, ENBL, PIRS, VTVT, VYGR, CKPT, VRRM, BILI, CYCN, PAYA, AEG, CBD, PRIM, GORO, VAC, TYME, SLNO, EVFM, QRVO, NMTR, BHVN,
- Reduced Positions: GOLD, INFY, PBR.A, BURL, DOCU, TREX, PLD, CSL, TDY, CREE, COST, BNTX, CDLX, EMR, OLED, GPC, ATHM, BILL, GIS, CRWD, TTE, MAA, WIX, SNX, HCSG, AOS, MODV, PKG, CTAS, BLI, NET, SAM, SEEL, MTB, FIVN, PSX, YUM, EPD, FLEX, BBD, HPE, TNL, JHG, PTON, CCS, PTCT, SOS, AN, HEI, DXC, SAIL, KAR, AGI, HBI, UL, AVTR, ABCB, BRQS, AMX, OTIC, HCAT, LNT, ANSS, FEYE, MTD, CUBE, HLF, WD, OPGN, NUAN, GGAL, BMY, ICUI, CX, CALA, SPNT, MNOV, CHMA, LPCN, ENTX, SOGO, ACRX, WMC, SRE, CLDR, MLI,
- Sold Out: BIDU, GOOG, BKNG, RH, JNJ, BLK, WEX, ZEN, PDD, CSGP, OTIS, FICO, ENV, GPN, CMG, WMT, LBRDK, TWLO, DXCM, ANET, LSI, IIVI, COHR, STZ, SKX, SRPT, ABG, CNI, AXON, BABA, FSLR, EDIT, STNE, HALO, MRK, DEO, MANT, PPL, WBA, ANTM, TENB, BMRN, VALE, TGT, MRTX, TDOC, AMED, BC, EXPE, HSIC, MANH, NDSN, NSC, APO, PFG, EBAY, EDU, PRLB, CONE, MSM, NTR, TRMB, WAL, TWOU, BLD, LSXMK, EXAS, ITT, JCI, LPSN, NTES, EBS, PANW, SHOP, AYX, FTCH, ALB, DTE, FL, GGG, KEY, LSTR, LVS, SLAB, TECH, WTFC, WWD, ADUS, FND, CHWY, AIRC, CTSH, EXEL, LFUS, NTRS, RCI, WSFS, NEO, BLNK, GDDY, NVCR, YUMC, AFRM, ATR, ARWR, ITGR, MMSI, MS, NVO, PKI, ROL, RYAAY, LOPE, SEAS, PFSI, FOXF, ANF, BG, ROCK, HMSY, HAIN, IP, ROST, SEIC, NLOK, ARMK, BKI, UBER, WORK, BA, CNS, CAG, FMX, HELE, OSK, PRGO, ACM, KDP, ESNT, GRUB, ALC, LPRO, EEFT, FR, HST, JBHT, MTX, RBC, SNBR, SBNY, G, PRI, CTLT, SYF, NTRA, ROKU, PING, VRM, BOH, CPB, CSCO, BAP, ETN, HP, VIAV, MGA, MYGN, PLXS, TFX, APPS, BAH, GMED, NBLX, LSPD, ARE, AZPN, CRL, LNG, EIX, MLHR, HOLX, IART, MT, NTCT, SSB, GRA, GLUU, HASI, SFM, NEP, MOMO, ADNT, ARGX, ILPT, SPOT, ELAN, AEIS, MATX, DOX, ARNA, BWA, CNA, CMD, CHH, EL, PACW, HXL, KIM, MORN, PAR, PIPR, PB, VTR, WAT, WLL, KTOS, ZUMZ, GTLS, EXLS, TRNO, TAL, PACB, HHC, YY, CRTO, SABR, JD, AY, VBTX, HLI, AXSM, AGR, TTD, ELF, IRTC, HLNE, ATUS, RCUS, ZS, DBX, SI, LMND, AMAT, BANR, KOF, CPA, FSS, GVA, NSIT, ICE, MKC, VIVO, NFG, QDEL, RY, SANM, SIGI, SWKS, SRCL, WTM, TTGT, SIX, YNDX, SBSW, COMM, IBP, SQ, VVV, CVNA, GTES, LASR, EPRT, YMAB, FVRR, WISH, ATVI, UHAL, AMGN, ARCC, CF, CWST, BVN, CUZ, DLTR, MSA, MUR, OSIS, OMC, RS, WPM, SPWR, VMC, WNS, AIMC, AGNC, OPI, CIT, ACHC, VCRA, SPLK, UNVR, RGNX, SGH, PRSP, KOD, CCX, ASAN, GDRX, DEN, BHP, OZK, CHRW, CSX, CPF, CLH, SBS, ESE, EGO, WIRE, FAST, IDA, SJM, KFRC, MGLN, MIDD, NATI, PATK, STX, STAA, STLD, PMT, HTHT, PCRX, TMHC, UNIT, VST, BL, APPN, DNLI, GOCO, XL, HRTX, SITC, FULT, HMY, HL, SPH, UMPQ, GLOG, VNOM, OR, YEXT, MITK, NG, EBR, SUNW, WIFI, PVG, CXW, TTMI, SUZ, FOLD, IRWD, CNCE, GPRO, ATRA, AM, CLOV, CIG, RBBN, TIMB, QRTEA, ARDX, TCDA, SLGG, IMMR, MBI, SMSI, TEO, PRTK, TWO, AVEO, GNUS, VSTM, PGEN, EYES, TRVG, AGS, CRNT, LODE, LXRX, PBI, WTI, BGCP, GAB, EURN, TRCH, SD, ATNX, ALSK, BBVA, CLSN, CRK, EZPW, GLNG, MNKD, OIS, SIRI, NWG, IBIO, ASMB, TOUR, JAGX, GSM, CDEV, VNTR, DP2, AQST, SAN, ASXC, YVR, IDEX, LLNW, ATOS, ASC, WATT, CMCM, GRNQ, BOXL, BTU, XERS, YJ, CANF, SIOX, LMFA, ITRM, PHUN, HOTH,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,047 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 5,092 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 1,670 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.11%
- RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 6,874 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 762.48%
- Amphenol Corp (APH) - 24,167 shares, 0.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.04%
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $632.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $437.926000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $234.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $306.842300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $283.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 762.48%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $246.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 158.11%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1620.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 157.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Clorox Co by 181.40%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $170.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 280.07%. The purchase prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $266.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 268.26%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $469.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: RH (RH)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.
