XTX Topco Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, RingCentral Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, RingCentral Inc, AutoZone Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, RH, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XTX Topco Ltd. As of 2021Q2, XTX Topco Ltd owns 767 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XTX Topco Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xtx+topco+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,047 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 5,092 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. New Position AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 1,670 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.11% RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 6,874 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 762.48% Amphenol Corp (APH) - 24,167 shares, 0.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.04%

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $632.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $437.926000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $234.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $306.842300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $283.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 762.48%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $246.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 158.11%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1620.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 157.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Clorox Co by 181.40%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $170.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 280.07%. The purchase prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $266.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 268.26%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $469.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.