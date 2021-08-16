Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

- New Purchases: IBMJ, IBMK, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, IBML, IBDQ, PAVE, XLE, IBDP, IBDR, EPAM, PBLA, DBEF, IBDS, FFIC, QTEC, AMP, FDN, EWW, DXJ, PFFD, BCEI, BCEI, OAS, SWTX, VICI, PFFA, SPNT, MTUM, UHT, SPG, PCH, NHI, NOG, KLIC, ELS, DES, DLS, UCTT, EWA, EWC, RRC, FV, BPOP, OI, KIM, DTM, DLTR, ATGE, ENLC, ABEV, NXTG, CBSH, CINF, JRJC, PRDO, RSP, SPHQ, SPIB, HTH, OCFT, XNET, BSBR, BOOT, ISUN, FND, FF, FINV, ZEPP, ELAN, MRNA, WF, WF, AVTR, WIMI, GRUB, BUZZ, EH, KC, API, CD, MNSO, OZON, FERG, BMTX, RBLX, TNL, RAAS, GTX, OGN, HZNP,
- Added Positions: SPY, VGK, PFF, NVDA, DEM, DGS, PZA, CARR, IWM, IWR, VO, LEMB, WAB, GLD, EMR, ROK, ANET, BC, CTAS, SID, CMI, RBC, KEYS, STIP, SIVB, WIT, VEA, GOOGL, MSFT, V, FB, ICLR, IDV, SCHO, APH, HD, JPM, ABBV, IJR, BAC, J, NKE, TXN, ZION, DFS, RACE, DVY, IXN, VCIT, XLK, BLK, BMY, CF, CSX, CVS, CMCSA, VALE, DHR, DE, ETN, LLY, HON, MU, MT, RIO, TMO, UNH, MA, PM, GOOG, BABA, MMM, CB, AMD, AFL, A, APD, AMX, AIG, AMT, ADI, ADSK, BSX, CRAI, KMX, CE, CSCO, KO, CNS, DECK, ECL, GD, GPC, GNW, GGAL, HIG, HBAN, ITW, ILMN, TT, ISRG, MDLZ, LMT, MCD, MET, NFLX, NYT, NVO, PFE, PXD, BKNG, PFG, CRM, TROW, UPS, RTX, UFPI, VLO, WMT, DIS, WFC, XLNX, YUM, KALU, AVGO, TSLA, GM, MC, SYF, MOMO, HPE, TEAM, TTD, HLNE, DOW, IJH, IVW, IWD, IYM, VNQ, VOO, XLI, XLRE, SRCE, DDD, JOBS, PLD, AYI, ASX, AEG, ALGN, AEP, AEL, ABC, ANSS, AJG, ASB, AZN, BBAR, BHP, BP, BBVA, ITUB, BSAC, BNS, BANR, BCS, BBY, BA, BDN, BTI, COG, CNI, COF, CAH, CATY, CNC, FIS, LNG, CTBI, CBD, ELP, COP, CNO, COST, CFR, DHI, DCP, DB, EMN, ENB, ECPG, ENDP, ENIA, EBF, ENTG, EQT, EL, ETH, EXPD, NEE, FNF, FCBC, FFIN, FBC, FSP, TGNA, GILD, GSK, GT, GEF, HNI, HWC, HPQ, ICUI, INTC, IBOC, IP, IPG, INTU, JW.A, KLAC, KT, KR, LRCX, LSTR, LEG, LEN, LXP, LNC, LYV, MTB, MTG, MKSI, MSM, MFC, MLM, MATW, MCY, MTH, MSTR, MUFG, NRG, NGG, NP, NTES, NTAP, NBIX, NYCB, NTRS, NVS, NUS, ORI, OMC, OKE, TLK, PNC, PH, PDCO, PAYX, PKI, POWI, PRGS, PRU, KWR, QDEL, RPM, O, RCII, RGP, RY, RCL, POOL, SAIA, SLM, STM, SNY, SLB, SWM, SIGI, SRE, SCVL, SIRI, SNA, SONY, TRV, STAA, STMP, STT, SUI, SLF, TIMB, AXON, TEF, TDS, TTEK, GEO, INVA, TRP, TKC, TSN, USPH, UBS, PAG, UMC, UMH, UTHR, UNM, VFC, NS, VGR, WBA, WMB, EBAY, GEF.B, DGICA, CMG, AAWW, EBR, EBS, TMUS, TEL, AGNC, EC, RGA, PBR.A, SEM, STWD, DQ, HTHT, PBA, JKS, FAF, LYB, NXPI, TAL, AL, AMCX, XYL, MTDR, VIPS, PSX, BSMX, YY, RC, APAM, QIWI, IQV, PSXP, SFM, TWTR, OMF, LGIH, ATHM, ENBL, LPG, NEP, BSIG, SHAK, VSTO, RUN, BGNE, HCM, TWLO, MEDP, FLGT, GRWG, IRTC, ZTO, JHG, SE, SOGO, LX, IQ, NVT, CDAY, HUYA, NIO, NIU, ETRN, SY, CTVA, CRWD, AMCR, DOYU, BNTX, AGZ, DWX, GSG, IEFA, IJT, SCHE,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, TIP, VIGI, SMDV, XLB, EWJ, BRK.B, GBDC, BDX, BIDU, BOTZ, VOE, AMZN, FISV, SQ, PYPL, ASHR, VBR, CRUS, ULTA, CWB, EEM, VWOB, HOLX, MDT, NOW, IWF, VYMI, JD, TLT, USMV, AAPL, SNN, EPD, RNR, AMJ, ARKK, AMGN, CMC, XOM, SHY, ASML, ACN, CVX, CL, HDB, SWKS, TSM, VZ, IEI, VWO, XLY, CHDN, GLW, GE, JNJ, LFUS, RS, QLYS, QRVO, ICLN, QQQ, T, CASY, D, EQR, PKG, QCOM, UGI, USB, PSTG, EFA, IWO, ROBO, AWR, NLY, ACLS, BRC, BKE, CHKP, CHD, CORE, CS, TCOM, DEO, EQIX, FDS, FDX, IT, IBM, KMB, MRVL, VTRS, ORLY, OMCL, PEP, REGN, SHW, SON, SYK, SNPS, TRMK, UNP, WM, ET, TDG, EVR, EDU, WU, VMW, MELI, KW, CHTR, ZTS, SHOP, NVCR, ENIC, TRTN, ALC, DJP, VBK, XLC, XLV, AOS, ABM, ATVI, NSP, AEIS, ATI, MDRX, ACC, AMWD, IVZ, AU, AON, WTRG, ARCC, ARW, ARWR, MTOR, ASH, ATRC, AUDC, TFC, BMI, SAN, OZK, GOLD, BBBY, BIG, BMRN, BHC, BXP, MTRN, VIAC, CRH, CALM, CVGW, CM, CUK, CRI, CERN, CHE, CPK, CME, LFC, CLX, CCOI, CGNX, CTSH, COHR, COLB, CYH, SBS, ED, CORT, CXW, CR, CREE, CCI, XRAY, DBI, DVA, DVN, DKS, DLR, DLB, DOV, RDY, E, EBIX, EA, EME, ERIC, EXAS, EXEL, EXPO, FMC, FICO, AGM, M, FORM, ORAN, AJRD, GEL, GNTX, GFI, GGG, HAE, HALO, HA, PEAK, WELL, EHC, SVC, IIVI, IDXX, CEQP, ITRI, JJSF, SJM, JNPR, KBH, KMT, LPL, LZB, LKFN, LVS, LPSN, MGPI, MANT, MAN, MMS, MPW, VIVO, MMSI, MTD, MCHP, MHK, MOH, MNRO, MCO, MS, MUR, MYGN, FIZZ, NFG, NWL, NXST, NMR, NWBI, NWN, OXY, ODP, ODFL, ONB, OHI, OMI, PCAR, PSB, PTC, PBR, PHG, PVH, PLAB, PPC, PAA, PII, RWT, RBA, RDS.A, RGLD, SAP, SJW, SMG, STX, SNBR, SMTC, SKYW, SWN, SXI, TGT, TTEC, VIV, TEVA, TTE, TSCO, ACIW, WEN, TUP, UNF, UCBI, KMPR, VLY, VRTX, GWW, WST, WSM, WEC, INT, WEX, SPB, ZBH, IRBT, HEI.A, NEO, PRG, BMA, RDS.B, BBL, HOMB, TECK, LMAT, BGS, FOLD, LULU, ENSG, AQN, TAK, IVR, BUD, H, FTNT, KRA, RCM, CPS, BWXT, TRGP, FRC, PCRX, VNET, MOS, GRFS, ZNGA, PARR, POST, PRLB, FIVE, BERY, SSTK, FANG, WES, PBF, SBSW, VOYA, XLRN, SAIC, VCYT, XNCR, KN, ZEN, CCS, TRUP, VKTX, CFG, CZR, CDK, GWB, ENVA, TLRY, TLRY, DEA, SEDG, CLLS, GDDY, NXRT, ETSY, UNIT, BZUN, WING, BLD, GKOS, ALRM, LITE, YRD, CRSP, BL, GDS, IIPR, PVAC, PK, HCC, ARGX, BHF, MFGP, ZLAB, QD, SAIL, CEIX, ICLK, COLD, GHG, BILI, CHX, TALO, PDD, GH, ACA, TME, CVET, SWAV, GOTU, RVLV, OTIS, NARI, BEKE, AAN, DGRW, GDX, IGF, LQD, PEY, SCZ, SHV, XBI, XLU,
- Sold Out: 8AO, BGCP, BK, PRAH, ICF, WDR, VAR, PFGC, PAYC, LMNX, LIT, MKL, QTS, 3XPA, PLUG, BIP, AMSF, FLY, IYR, FGEN, HACK, WDAY, WRI, CATM, 4U1A, RNA, FNZA, BIPC, WD5A, GLPG, PSLV, SBRA, FLT, SHLX, RDHL, LAND, NET, RUHN, GTXMQ, DRNA, GRUB, PRSP, MIK, AKTS, NBEV, CHRS, ESS, MTSC, LTC, JBLU, HST, MLHR, HTLD, HMY, HMSY, CLGX, MGA, ETR, CUB, CTB, CFFN, BCO, BPFH, AMRN, ALXN, WPM, MLCO, SUZ, WRE, WPP, TISI, TCF, SCS, JOE, SHI, TTGT, DHC, RNST, BRFS, OGE, NTCT, NVR, EGOV, MOG.A,
For the details of Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fieldpoint+private+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,535 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 36,309 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,468 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,418 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.64%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 49,984 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 69,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 62,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.742000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 50,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.332100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 42.64%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $444.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 22,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1201.22%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 147,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 340.15%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1558.28%. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.779000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $50.58 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Panbela Therapeutics Inc (8AO)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.34.Sold Out: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in BGC Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $4.83 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.7.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.Sold Out: (PRAH)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC. Also check out:
1. Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment