NorthRock Partners, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company NorthRock Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Wells Fargo, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Akers Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthRock Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, NorthRock Partners, LLC owns 251 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NorthRock Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northrock+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NorthRock Partners, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 540,913 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,834,238 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,287,116 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
  4. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 950,681 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 254,630 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 950,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,448,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Golden Arrow Merger Corp (GAMC)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $408.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 143.23%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $360.599100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 301.42%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 192.24%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $264.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.90%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Akers Biosciences Inc (AKER)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Akers Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $6.98, with an estimated average price of $6.27.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of NorthRock Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. NorthRock Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NorthRock Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NorthRock Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NorthRock Partners, LLC keeps buying

