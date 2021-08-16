NorthRock Partners, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

New Purchases: MDYV, MYMD, WFC, NFE, DD, GAMC, SNOW, F, SGEN, U, GILD, DFAT, DIAL, EPAM, VEA, NIO, BNTX, VYM, SCHG, VB, VTV, ADBE, GSK, AMD, AMGN, BLK, VIAC, DXCM, ECL, EMR, GD, ZTS, LHX, MODV, QUMU, UTF, PNR, VYNT, MNMD,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Wells Fargo, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Akers Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthRock Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, NorthRock Partners, LLC owns 251 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 540,913 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,834,238 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,287,116 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 950,681 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Target Corp (TGT) - 254,630 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 950,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,448,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $408.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 143.23%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $360.599100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 301.42%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 192.24%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $264.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.90%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Akers Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $6.98, with an estimated average price of $6.27.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.