Copperwynd Financial, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc

- New Purchases: IVV, QQQ, MRNA, GM, IYM, TIP, GLDM, SPLG, AMZN, NFLX, NVDA, WFC, NFJ,
- Added Positions: VYM, TGT, GOOG, MSFT, V, ADSK, PYPL, ZTS, NOW, MA, NKE, FB, MSCI, IJH, SBUX, CRM, ACN, ISRG, ABT, ADBE, IT, HD, LOW, REM, GLD, ILMN, SWKS, MRK, CVS, CVX, AVGO, ECL, EBAY, WMT, VZ, TMO, PEG, UNH, GOOGL, STZ, MCK, SPAB, ROP, TRV, IBM, ALGN, BRK.B, SYK, DTE, FISV, TSN, DIS, WBA, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, IWM, CDNS, AAPL, SPY, HYG, IWB, FDX, TSLA, JPST, PMX, EXG, SCZ, PFE, PWR, ASML, LKQ, COF,
- Sold Out: VWO, OKTA, IWO, EFA, SHV, LULU, NATR, REGN, DG,
- Altabancorp (ALTA) - 576,670 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 69,406 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 63,475 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,322 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 84,852 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $446.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 31,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 21,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.747600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 27,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 97,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $134.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 25,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 2636.22%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 128,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 606.01%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 27,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 187.45%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of Copperwynd Financial, LLC. Also check out:
