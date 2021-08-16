Copperwynd Financial, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc

New Purchases: IVV, QQQ, MRNA, GM, IYM, TIP, GLDM, SPLG, AMZN, NFLX, NVDA, WFC, NFJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Moderna Inc, General Motors Co, sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperwynd Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Copperwynd Financial, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Altabancorp (ALTA) - 576,670 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 69,406 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 63,475 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,322 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 84,852 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $446.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 31,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 21,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.747600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 27,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 97,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $134.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 25,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 2636.22%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 128,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 606.01%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 27,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 187.45%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.