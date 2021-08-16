New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond

New Purchases: ICSH, RFG, JMST, TDIV, PAVE, INFL, ESGD, IDEV, SCHV, ESGV, QWLD, DFAT, BOTZ, NETL, IDRV, VEA, IWO, IGRO, DHC,

ICSH, RFG, JMST, TDIV, PAVE, INFL, ESGD, IDEV, SCHV, ESGV, QWLD, DFAT, BOTZ, NETL, IDRV, VEA, IWO, IGRO, DHC, Added Positions: RSP, SCHD, XT, IWV, VXF, IEFA, IVV, IWY, VYM, FLRN, IWD, SPLV, IWF, IVE, MDY, PRFZ, VOO, PFF, VWO,

RSP, SCHD, XT, IWV, VXF, IEFA, IVV, IWY, VYM, FLRN, IWD, SPLV, IWF, IVE, MDY, PRFZ, VOO, PFF, VWO, Reduced Positions: USMV, SPY, IGSB, FVD, VIG, BNL, MINT, VB, CWB, EMB, ARKK, EFA, FM, VIGI, RPG, VHT, GLD, ICLN, VGT, IVW, SRVR, IBB, VCSH, BND, MBB, JPST, PGF, TIP,

USMV, SPY, IGSB, FVD, VIG, BNL, MINT, VB, CWB, EMB, ARKK, EFA, FM, VIGI, RPG, VHT, GLD, ICLN, VGT, IVW, SRVR, IBB, VCSH, BND, MBB, JPST, PGF, TIP, Sold Out: BSV, VT, EEM, RWO, LMBS, VNLA, IEMG, VNQ,

Wellesley, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+private+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 3,234,546 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 239,758 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.94% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 848,811 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.57% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 457,468 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.87% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 438,027 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.507900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 237,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.86 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $222.81. The stock is now traded at around $225.988800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 42,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 92,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 81,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 152,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $30.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 74,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 141.54%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 70,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 149,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 329.44%. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $263.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $446.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $134.38 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $46.9 and $53.43, with an estimated average price of $50.33.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07.