New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wellesley, MA, based Investment company New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+private+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 3,234,546 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 239,758 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.94%
  3. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 848,811 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.57%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 457,468 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.87%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 438,027 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.507900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 237,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.86 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $222.81. The stock is now traded at around $225.988800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 42,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 92,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.74 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 81,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 152,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $30.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 74,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 141.54%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 70,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 149,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 329.44%. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $263.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $446.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $134.38 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $46.9 and $53.43, with an estimated average price of $50.33.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83.

Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider