Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Ingredion Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Hasbro Inc, Sells Axalta Coating Systems, Extended Stay America Inc, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

INGR, IWD, HAS, BAMR, GOOG, Added Positions: IAA, HELE, GIS, PGR, RNR, WWD, WSFS, HRC, CFX, BDX, BOOM, GL, GNTX, ATVI, MBUU, LDOS, SWK, AMWD, ACGL, PLXS, WGO, TEL, STT, UL, SRI, SCS, FCFS, JNJ, RUSHA, FNF, LH, UMPQ, IART, AWI, SYNH, CBRE, ATO, CBSH, GTES, MKSI,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ingredion Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Hasbro Inc, IAA Inc, Helen Of Troy, sells Axalta Coating Systems, Extended Stay America Inc, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Synchrony Financial, Amdocs during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooke & Bieler Lp. As of 2021Q2, Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 101 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 9,926,167 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 7,140,040 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25% IAA Inc (IAA) - 5,888,112 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16% Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 2,701,767 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 1,191,235 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.31%

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,150,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 477,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $100.162000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 655,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd by 27.31%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45. The stock is now traded at around $238.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,191,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in IAA Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,888,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 58.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,451,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,793,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 74.18%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 775,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Woodward Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13. The stock is now traded at around $115.982500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,728,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Kadant Inc. The sale prices were between $164.05 and $187, with an estimated average price of $176.23.

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.