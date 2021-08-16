Logo
Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Ingredion Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Hasbro Inc, Sells Axalta Coating Systems, Extended Stay America Inc, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Cooke & Bieler Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Ingredion Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Hasbro Inc, IAA Inc, Helen Of Troy, sells Axalta Coating Systems, Extended Stay America Inc, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Synchrony Financial, Amdocs during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooke & Bieler Lp. As of 2021Q2, Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 101 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOKE & BIELER LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cooke+%26+bieler+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COOKE & BIELER LP
  1. Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 9,926,167 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
  2. Colfax Corp (CFX) - 7,140,040 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25%
  3. IAA Inc (IAA) - 5,888,112 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16%
  4. Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 2,701,767 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  5. Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 1,191,235 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.31%
New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,150,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 477,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $100.162000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 655,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd by 27.31%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45. The stock is now traded at around $238.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,191,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IAA Inc (IAA)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in IAA Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,888,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 58.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,451,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,793,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 74.18%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 775,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Woodward Inc (WWD)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Woodward Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13. The stock is now traded at around $115.982500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,728,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Kadant Inc (KAI)

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Kadant Inc. The sale prices were between $164.05 and $187, with an estimated average price of $176.23.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Cooke & Bieler Lp sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.



COOKE & BIELER LP's Undervalued Stocks
COOKE & BIELER LP's Top Growth Companies
COOKE & BIELER LP's High Yield stocks
Stocks that COOKE & BIELER LP keeps buying
