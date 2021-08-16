Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys Baidu Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Pricesmart Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Bank Bradesco SA, Merck Inc

New Purchases: VIAC, ANGI, HOLX,

VIAC, ANGI, HOLX, Added Positions: BIDU, HAIN, PSMT, BAH, GSK, IBN, CCJ, BKNG, IPGP, GRFS, NICE, PI, PBI, SABR,

BIDU, HAIN, PSMT, BAH, GSK, IBN, CCJ, BKNG, IPGP, GRFS, NICE, PI, PBI, SABR, Reduced Positions: ORCL, IPG, FCN, INOV, BWA, FMX, BBD, MRK, GOLD, ALV, VREX, ARCO, BSMX, CRTO,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Pricesmart Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, sells Oracle Corp, Bank Bradesco SA, Merck Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Varex Imaging Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Creek Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+creek+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 5,434,572 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 11,587,405 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.82% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 9,086,870 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,696,449 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.27% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 3,907,621 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.02%

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 511,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Angi Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.06 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 130,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 73.27%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 1,696,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 4,371,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Pricesmart Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $83.62 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $89.41. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,326,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $168.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $267.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Impinj Inc by 64.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $49.487500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.