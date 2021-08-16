Logo
Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. Buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Compass Minerals International Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Discovery Inc, Cummins Inc, sells Compass Minerals International Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AT&T Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goelzer+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 507,377 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23%
  2. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 650,585 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 155,358 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 95,486 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 573,483 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 146,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 98,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.34 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 152,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 74,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $67.69, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 57,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 73.84%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $238.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 167,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 200,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 110.84%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.763600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 64,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. keeps buying
