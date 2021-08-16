Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. Buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Compass Minerals International Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: GNMA, PXD, DISCK, TWNK, VNT, AIMC, VVV, FMAO, AMKR, OGN, MU, LRCX, SNSR, DGII, AMAT, HRC, XLB, ULTA, WM,

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Discovery Inc, Cummins Inc, sells Compass Minerals International Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AT&T Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 507,377 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 650,585 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 155,358 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 95,486 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 573,483 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 146,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 98,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.34 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 152,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 74,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $67.69, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 57,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 73.84%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $238.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 167,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 200,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 110.84%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.763600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 64,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34.

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.