Golden State Equity Partners Buys FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Golden State Equity Partners (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, , iShares Gold Trust, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden State Equity Partners. As of 2021Q2, Golden State Equity Partners owns 249 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Golden State Equity Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/golden+state+equity+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Golden State Equity Partners
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,861 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.97%
  2. FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX) - 92,879 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,172 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.55%
  4. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) - 151,125 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 96,678 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.00%
New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $100.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 92,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 151,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET (HUSV)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET. The purchase prices were between $29.88 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.628700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 185,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I (HDMV)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 183,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 92,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 106,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 96,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 542.41%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 18,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 65.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $52.11, with an estimated average price of $51.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.726000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 101,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 97,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ACIM)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 103,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.43%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 24,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $88.9, with an estimated average price of $83.93.

Sold Out: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $89.12 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $92.83.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Golden State Equity Partners. Also check out:

1. Golden State Equity Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Golden State Equity Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Golden State Equity Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Golden State Equity Partners keeps buying
