Golden State Equity Partners Buys FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, , iShares Gold Trust, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden State Equity Partners. As of 2021Q2, Golden State Equity Partners owns 249 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Golden State Equity Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/golden+state+equity+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,861 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.97% FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX) - 92,879 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,172 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.55% Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) - 151,125 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 96,678 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.00%

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $100.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 92,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 151,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET. The purchase prices were between $29.88 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.628700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 185,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 183,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 92,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 106,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 96,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 542.41%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 18,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 65.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $52.11, with an estimated average price of $51.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.726000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 101,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 97,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 103,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.43%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 24,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $88.9, with an estimated average price of $83.93.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $89.12 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $92.83.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.