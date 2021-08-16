Golden State Equity Partners Buys FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP,

- New Purchases: FNX, HTRB, HUSV, HDMV, XSOE, SPTI, GAL, FTLS, ABR, SPY, IGIB, DSL, RBLX, SABR, VIAC, DPG, AMT, CFA, SWKS, NYMT, SPGI, PK, CERN, NVDA, NOW, XLY, IBB, HAE, AIO, EMB, EZU, XLRE, SAVE, MTUM, CBOE, XOM, JETS, ABBV, RCL, OSW, SDY, BSTZ, NMCO, ABT, FTSD, NCLH, COP, PROF, MSTR, ESGS, GOVT, FAX, DSI, IJH, U, SPYX, STOR, BMEZ, MELI, SHAK, ICVT, BX, NEM, NIO, UBER, SUSC, DDF, CMG, ASML, REGN, LULU, AAP, CRBN, CMA, EIX, EFV, CCIV, STWD, IDNA, DGRO, RODM, BP, NRZ, ARKK, XLV, ALV, SPXT, ALK, VWO, NUMG, DON, IBN, NRGX, LADR, IWM, LOW, VLUE, ESGU, EMR, PM, NEE, JBL, EES, NFLX, LIN, ABNB, MDLZ, ENB, CCXI, OCUL, AWF, BB, HYB, GOL, FLXN, EMD, USA, PLYA, KTRA, MILE, TRVG,
- Added Positions: SPYG, LQD, AGGY, DGRW, AAPL, ACIM, TLT, AMZN, TOTL, WMT, QQQ, TAP, AVGO, JNJ, NXPI, BA, MA, IVV, BAC, IVE, CSCO, ORCL, FB, V, KLAC, MDT, IVW, WFC, T, RTX, PLTR, F, BMY, JPM, EFG, USMV, FLOT, VZ, PFF, LMT, KO, PFE, GM, GS, PG, ALL, IBM, KPTI, AMGN, UL, GLD, CCL, COST, ADP, PTLC, ESS, TSLA, VBK, GOOG, HII, CWB, TIP, UNH, TXN, DIS, HD, IEF, UNP, HON, SPG, TSM, IWP, WM, PEP, SHY, PYPL, SPIB, FIS, VTV, ACET,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MBB, MSFT, IJR, LRCX, PSX, BRK.B, WBA, INTC, EEM, GILD, CAT, IWS, NFE, SMH, MRK, VEU, COF, SCZ, IWF, LLY, ALLY, GD, TRV, CVX, UPS, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: XMMO, FYX, ITE, IAU, BKLN, HYG, GE, AIG, XLF, KHC, XLE, DAL, FXI, DD, X, HPE, LPX, RF, IEI, FANG, VMC, GDDY, BSX, MT, MMM, WCC, BLD, BNS, UAA, MU, LUV, SONY, TSN, PLNT, SATS, DG, BPMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Golden State Equity Partners
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,861 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.97%
- FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX) - 92,879 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,172 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.55%
- Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) - 151,125 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 96,678 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.00%
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $100.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 92,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 151,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET (HUSV)
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET. The purchase prices were between $29.88 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.628700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 185,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I (HDMV)
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 183,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 92,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 106,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 96,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 542.41%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 18,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 65.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $52.11, with an estimated average price of $51.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.726000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 101,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 97,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ACIM)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $55.77, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 103,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.43%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 24,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $88.9, with an estimated average price of $83.93.Sold Out: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $89.12 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $92.83.Sold Out: (ITE)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.
