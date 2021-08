Profund Advisors Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Smartsheet Inc, , General Electric Co

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Schlumberger, sells Smartsheet Inc, , General Electric Co, AT&T Inc, FuboTV Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Profund Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Profund Advisors Llc owns 1419 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PROFUND ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/profund+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,138,465 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,791 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 523,579 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Facebook Inc (FB) - 214,584 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 326,944 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.72 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Core Laboratories NV. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dril-Quip Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc initiated holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 52,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 146.27%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 280,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 150.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 685,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 152.45%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 375,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 150.06%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 187,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 315.75%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 311,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 650.08%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 356,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Profund Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.