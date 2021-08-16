Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: AMGN, BBVA,

AMGN, BBVA, Added Positions: RDVY, FIXD, SCHX, FPX, XOM, SCHA, IWM, LMBS, REZ, SCHF, MSFT, AAPL, MDY, HYLS, JPM,

RDVY, FIXD, SCHX, FPX, XOM, SCHA, IWM, LMBS, REZ, SCHF, MSFT, AAPL, MDY, HYLS, JPM, Reduced Positions: GSLC, SCHG, FTSM, SCHM, MOAT, MINT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Amgen Inc, Microsoft Corp, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ascension+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 96,617 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 166,464 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 341,552 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.37% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 147,850 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 111,680 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $6.51, with an estimated average price of $5.9. The stock is now traded at around $6.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 83.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.045800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 341,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.