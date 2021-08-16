Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: AMGN, BBVA,
- Added Positions: RDVY, FIXD, SCHX, FPX, XOM, SCHA, IWM, LMBS, REZ, SCHF, MSFT, AAPL, MDY, HYLS, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: GSLC, SCHG, FTSM, SCHM, MOAT, MINT,
For the details of Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ascension+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 96,617 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 166,464 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 341,552 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.37%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 147,850 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 111,680 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $6.51, with an estimated average price of $5.9. The stock is now traded at around $6.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 83.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.045800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 341,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment