Cove Street Capital, LLC Buys Ecovyst Inc, NewMarket Corp, Astronics Corp, Sells Skechers USA Inc, Phibro Animal Health Corp, KBR Inc

El Segundo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ecovyst Inc, NewMarket Corp, Astronics Corp, Tegna Inc, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, sells Skechers USA Inc, Phibro Animal Health Corp, KBR Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, Lumen Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cove Street Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cove Street Capital, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 1,031,309 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) - 3,045,207 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.89% Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 603,286 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.87% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 709,667 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9% Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) - 802,206 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.98%

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65. The stock is now traded at around $341.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 42,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Astronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $20.51, with an estimated average price of $17.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 656,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chase Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.85 and $122.74, with an estimated average price of $110.78. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 59,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 87,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tiptree Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.95 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 232,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ecovyst Inc by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 3,045,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 155.43%. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 824,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 2994.74%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 940,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in SecureWorks Corp by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 683,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Blueknight Energy Partners LP by 420.43%. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $4.15, with an estimated average price of $3.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global Indemnity Group LLC by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $26.95 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $29.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 162,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Transcat Inc. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $52.01.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $3.6 and $4.69, with an estimated average price of $4.16.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Quipt Home Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $6.4, with an estimated average price of $5.7.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.