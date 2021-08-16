Edgewood Management Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Match Group Inc, Axcella Health Inc, Sells IHS Markit, Royalty Pharma PLC, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: AXLA,
- Added Positions: NVDA, MTCH, SNAP, NFLX, SEER, MCRB, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: EQIX, FB, INFO, ISRG, ADBE, AAPL, RPRX, MMM, ARWR, CGNX, ECL, XOM, DVY, PFE, PLD, VZ,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, VTRS, KIN,
These are the top 5 holdings of EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 55,234,421 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48%
- Visa Inc (V) - 15,803,383 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 71,956,320 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 238.75%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 11,992,010 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 6,120,681 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
Edgewood Management Llc initiated holding in Axcella Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $5.13, with an estimated average price of $3.98. The stock is now traded at around $3.168500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 238.75%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 71,956,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 57.93%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $132.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 13,597,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Seer Inc (SEER)
Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in Seer Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)
Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Edgewood Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Edgewood Management Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.Sold Out: Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN)
Edgewood Management Llc sold out a holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.22 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $5.78.
