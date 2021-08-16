Edgewood Management Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Match Group Inc, Axcella Health Inc, Sells IHS Markit, Royalty Pharma PLC, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: AXLA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Match Group Inc, Axcella Health Inc, Seer Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, sells IHS Markit, Royalty Pharma PLC, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cognex Corp, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgewood Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Edgewood Management Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $59.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snap Inc (SNAP) - 55,234,421 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48% Visa Inc (V) - 15,803,383 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 71,956,320 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 238.75% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 11,992,010 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 6,120,681 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

Edgewood Management Llc initiated holding in Axcella Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $5.13, with an estimated average price of $3.98. The stock is now traded at around $3.168500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 238.75%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 71,956,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 57.93%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $132.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 13,597,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in Seer Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgewood Management Llc added to a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgewood Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Edgewood Management Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Edgewood Management Llc sold out a holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.22 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $5.78.