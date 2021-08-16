Wellington Shields & Co., LLC Buys The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, AppHarvest Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, General Electric Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc

New Purchases: NAPA, APPH, IPG, QQEW, CIEN, TSLA, SDVY, PINS, GLD, FIW, GTLS, SPY, TOITF, OLN, VRTX, ARKW, FCTR, ACWX, PHO, FLXN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, AppHarvest Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Boeing Co, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, sells DraftKings Inc, General Electric Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC owns 212 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wellington Shields & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wellington+shields+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 60,579 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Personalis Inc (PSNL) - 920,478 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,287 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,488 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 4,311 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 156,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $6.964000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 200,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 48,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $113.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $683.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 108.21%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $920.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 51.24%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd by 105.66%. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.045800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.76 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $42.4.