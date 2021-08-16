Logo
Wellington Shields & Co., LLC Buys The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, AppHarvest Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, General Electric Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Wellington Shields & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, AppHarvest Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Boeing Co, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, sells DraftKings Inc, General Electric Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC owns 212 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wellington Shields & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wellington+shields+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wellington Shields & Co., LLC
  1. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 60,579 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  2. Personalis Inc (PSNL) - 920,478 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,287 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,488 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 4,311 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
New Purchase: The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 156,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $6.964000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 200,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 48,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $113.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $683.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 108.21%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $920.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 51.24%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd by 105.66%. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.045800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Sold Out: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.76 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $42.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wellington Shields & Co., LLC. Also check out:

1. Wellington Shields & Co., LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wellington Shields & Co., LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wellington Shields & Co., LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wellington Shields & Co., LLC keeps buying
