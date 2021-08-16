Logo
Boston Partners Buys Wells Fargo, Qualcomm Inc, Polaris Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Steel Dynamics Inc, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Boston Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Qualcomm Inc, Polaris Inc, Centene Corp, NortonLifeLock Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Steel Dynamics Inc, Bank of America Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, MasTec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Partners. As of 2021Q2, Boston Partners owns 647 stocks with a total value of $78.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Partners
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 7,721,266 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 7,936,114 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55%
  3. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 774,139 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 18,648,762 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  5. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 16,082,300 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,690,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $133.830400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,775,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Boston Partners initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,111,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,570,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,581,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Boston Partners initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,805,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 301.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,213,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Centene Corp by 101.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,355,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 4882.60%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,894,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Boston Partners added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,760,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Boston Partners added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 35.39%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,470,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Boston Partners added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $360.599100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,425,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.

Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boston Partners. Also check out:

1. Boston Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boston Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boston Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boston Partners keeps buying
