Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Electric Co,

- New Purchases: LEAD, FENY, PBDM, DFUS, DIVO, EFAD, PBEE, COIN, KNG, RFG, DFH, LTCH, ACES, ADME, IHDG, EGLE, RBLX, HAYW, CHPT, CHPT, LDSF, RWL, ETH, PXD, INDI, FSMB, PBUS, RYU, VTHR, WTMF, XSVM, ASH, PII, UCTT, WKHS, KKR, VVV, NNOX, WOOF, POSH, BLDE, OGN, ACIO, CLIX, FPEI, GNOM, OEUR, PAVE, PBD, RYH, VNQ, ACAD, AZO, COHU, CAG, ILMN, MPW, NICE, ON, DGX, RHI, TTC, VMC, FFC, TYG, JAZZ, AUPH, FERG, CGAU, ENOB, RPD, COUP, ATUS, ZEAL, KULR, LTHM, RPRX, BIGC, FROG, BDSX, CLOV, CMIIU, CRCT, GTX, SQSP, ARKF, ARKQ, AUGZ, BBJP, BETZ, BLOK, CLTL, COPX, DFAS, DIVB, DRIV, EFG, EFV, ERTH, ESGE, ESGU, EVX, EWUS, EWZS, FALN, FMB, FNCL, FNDC, FTGC, FTXR, FXI, GRID, HERO, HYLS, IDRV, IDX, IHAK, IUSB, IVOV, IWC, IYE, IYF, JMOM, KBWD, LVHD, MLPX, NXTG, ONLN, PAWZ, PBND, PBW, PEZ, PHDG, REET, REM, SDG, SMH, SMMD, SMOG, SOCL, SPHQ, SPYX, TIPZ, URNM, UUP, VGIT, VLUE, XLB, XMVM, XSHQ, XTL,
- Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, VOO, IWM, GBIL, TSLA, VYM, REGN, JPST, SHV, SPSB, AMZN, BMY, MU, GLDM, SPTM, MRK, PPL, ETSY, AMT, CVX, MVIS, NFLX, QCOM, WPC, DKNG, SPAB, TIP, BP, BLL, CBU, EPD, ICE, MSFT, SWKS, UGI, TDOC, CWI, NOBL, SPTL, ALL, BIDU, SCHW, D, EMR, FISV, LOW, PENN, TSM, TMO, VZ, OPRX, ABBV, GOOG, JD, VRM, BEPC, FTSL, GLD, JNK, MBB, MUB, QUAL, SCHX, SPEM, TOTL, VEA, XLV, BDX, CNC, FIS, C, CLX, KO, DHI, DHR, LLY, EQIX, XOM, NEE, FCX, KMB, LRCX, MMP, VTRS, PWOD, PG, TXN, PM, DG, FSK, BABA, PYPL, LITE, TTD, YETI, PINS, UBER, ABNB, RSI, AGG, BAB, CBND, DIA, EEM, HYG, HYMB, IEI, IVV, LQD, REGL, SLY, SPIB, SPIP, SPLG, SPMD, VBR, VCSH, VGT, VO, VWO, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLY, CB, ASML, ACN, ADBE, AMD, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, MO, AMP, ADSK, TFC, BHP, BHC, BLK, SAM, CACI, VIAC, CF, CHRW, COF, CAH, CHE, CME, CHD, CTAS, CSCO, CLF, CSGP, CL, COP, ED, GLW, COST, CCI, CMI, DTE, DRI, DXCM, DLR, DPZ, DUK, ETN, ECL, EIX, EA, ESS, EXC, EXPE, FDS, FICO, FAST, FNF, F, GRMN, GD, GIS, GPC, GTY, GSK, GS, GOOGL, HOG, LHX, WELL, HPQ, HOLX, HON, HST, HBAN, IDA, IMGN, INCY, TT, KLAC, K, KSS, LHCG, LKQ, LTC, LH, LVS, LEG, LEN, MRO, MKTX, MLM, MRVL, MCK, MDT, MCY, MCHP, TAP, MPWR, MS, NHI, NBIX, NKE, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OHI, OKE, OSTK, PTC, PBCT, PEP, PKI, PBR, PHG, PLUG, LIN, PEG, PHM, O, BB, RIO, ROP, POOL, SNY, SRE, SHW, SPG, SNA, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, SNPS, TJX, TGB, VIV, TM, TSCO, UL, UNM, VLO, VRTX, WBA, ANTM, WST, WY, WMB, WLTW, WWD, DMF, JPS, EVT, BME, ETV, EBS, FSLR, QQQX, BR, PODD, TEL, LULU, ENSG, MSCI, BTG, SRNE, CELH, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, GNRC, SSNC, CEM, LYB, BAH, LPLA, GEVO, KMI, MPC, HZNP, FBHS, EPAM, POST, ENPH, NOW, PANW, PNR, BERY, WDAY, MPLX, RH, FEI, NCLH, DOC, CHGG, IBP, FIVN, ACB, KEYS, CABO, BLD, KHC, OLLI, RUN, NVCR, MGP, FTV, ADNT, AA, SPCE, BAND, NVT, BJ, NIO, DELL, WORK, AMCR, MSGE, LI, SNOW, AAXJ, BIV, BSV, IGSB, EFA, ERUS, EUFN, EWA, EWG, EWH, EWL, EWS, EWU, EWZ, FPE, FTEC, FUMB, GDX, GSLC, HDV, HYLB, IEF, IEMG, IJR, IJS, IWF, IWO, IWY, IXUS, IYG, IYH, IYT, JKF, JKH, KBWB, KXI, MGK, MJ, PSP, QCLN, QYLD, SCHD, SCHP, SOXX, SPDW, SPYD, SRLN, URA, VBK, VONG, VOT, VTIP, VXUS, XHB, XLG,
- Reduced Positions: XLE, BRK.B, ALXN, T, ROKU, CRM, CVS, DE, FTSM, PRU, VUZI, PLNT, BNGO, IAU, SCHF, ATVI, BIIB, TPR, FDX, HAS, HD, NVDA, PNC, UPS, UNH, VNO, SQ, MRNA, CRWD, ARKK, BND, GOVT, ITOT, LMBS, PFF, SUB, VCIT, VEU, VGK, VIG, VUG, SRPT, AYI, LNT, AMOT, HES, ADP, BSX, CWT, FUN, CI, DISCA, FLR, GIII, HAL, PEAK, HSY, HUM, MAN, SPGI, MIDD, NOV, NOK, ORCL, PPG, PAA, PFG, RMD, SYK, TROW, TEVA, THO, TRN, TYL, USB, WAB, WFC, WCC, EBAY, ET, HBI, EXG, BX, VMW, APPS, MHH, PSLV, MOS, PSX, ESPR, EQX, TRVN, AMC, CGC, DNOW, OTIC, USFD, CRON, ASIX, HWM, BKR, REZI, FSLY, PTON, RLAY, PLTR, CCIV, BNDX, EEMV, EMB, EMLC, FDN, GDXJ, ICLN, IEFA, JETS, MINT, PRF, SCHE, SPLV, TAN, TIPX, USHY, VB, VDE, VGLT, VHT, VMBS, VOE, VTEB,
- Sold Out: GE, FTCS, HYRE, CHPT, CHPT, FSKR, DNMR, SCHV, PRSP, GTHX, MTLS, URGN, TLRY, TLRY, Z, KLXE, GMDA, FVRR, TBPH, DT, SITM, UPST, STIC, EMQQ, IJK, IJT, ITA, IXJ, PTF, VIS, PERI, APH, CLDX, BBY, FLIR, FHN, FCEL, GGG, KMT, LYV, NXST, UNFI, RAMP, HI, SVM, OPI, H, CRMD, IPHI, PRLB, GWPH, ADMA, STAY, HLT, ALDX,
For the details of Jacobi Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobi+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jacobi Capital Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 219,130 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.59%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 138,625 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,419 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 119,017 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 250,906 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.62 and $53.67, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $55.841100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 48,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 142,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ (PBDM)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ. The purchase prices were between $28.04 and $30.33, with an estimated average price of $29.34. The stock is now traded at around $30.085700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.692000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.837500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.12 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 95.39%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.71%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $683.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 246.94%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1907.41%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.140900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 176.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Jacobi Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Jacobi Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jacobi Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jacobi Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jacobi Capital Management LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment