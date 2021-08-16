Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Electric Co,

New Purchases: LEAD, FENY, PBDM, DFUS, DIVO, EFAD, PBEE, COIN, KNG, RFG, DFH, LTCH, ACES, ADME, IHDG, EGLE, RBLX, HAYW, CHPT, CHPT, LDSF, RWL, ETH, PXD, INDI, FSMB, PBUS, RYU, VTHR, WTMF, XSVM, ASH, PII, UCTT, WKHS, KKR, VVV, NNOX, WOOF, POSH, BLDE, OGN, ACIO, CLIX, FPEI, GNOM, OEUR, PAVE, PBD, RYH, VNQ, ACAD, AZO, COHU, CAG, ILMN, MPW, NICE, ON, DGX, RHI, TTC, VMC, FFC, TYG, JAZZ, AUPH, FERG, CGAU, ENOB, RPD, COUP, ATUS, ZEAL, KULR, LTHM, RPRX, BIGC, FROG, BDSX, CLOV, CMIIU, CRCT, GTX, SQSP, ARKF, ARKQ, AUGZ, BBJP, BETZ, BLOK, CLTL, COPX, DFAS, DIVB, DRIV, EFG, EFV, ERTH, ESGE, ESGU, EVX, EWUS, EWZS, FALN, FMB, FNCL, FNDC, FTGC, FTXR, FXI, GRID, HERO, HYLS, IDRV, IDX, IHAK, IUSB, IVOV, IWC, IYE, IYF, JMOM, KBWD, LVHD, MLPX, NXTG, ONLN, PAWZ, PBND, PBW, PEZ, PHDG, REET, REM, SDG, SMH, SMMD, SMOG, SOCL, SPHQ, SPYX, TIPZ, URNM, UUP, VGIT, VLUE, XLB, XMVM, XSHQ, XTL,

SPY, QQQ, VOO, IWM, GBIL, TSLA, VYM, REGN, JPST, SHV, SPSB, AMZN, BMY, MU, GLDM, SPTM, MRK, PPL, ETSY, AMT, CVX, MVIS, NFLX, QCOM, WPC, DKNG, SPAB, TIP, BP, BLL, CBU, EPD, ICE, MSFT, SWKS, UGI, TDOC, CWI, NOBL, SPTL, ALL, BIDU, SCHW, D, EMR, FISV, LOW, PENN, TSM, TMO, VZ, OPRX, ABBV, GOOG, JD, VRM, BEPC, FTSL, GLD, JNK, MBB, MUB, QUAL, SCHX, SPEM, TOTL, VEA, XLV, BDX, CNC, FIS, C, CLX, KO, DHI, DHR, LLY, EQIX, XOM, NEE, FCX, KMB, LRCX, MMP, VTRS, PWOD, PG, TXN, PM, DG, FSK, BABA, PYPL, LITE, TTD, YETI, PINS, UBER, ABNB, RSI, AGG, BAB, CBND, DIA, EEM, HYG, HYMB, IEI, IVV, LQD, REGL, SLY, SPIB, SPIP, SPLG, SPMD, VBR, VCSH, VGT, VO, VWO, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLY, CB, ASML, ACN, ADBE, AMD, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, MO, AMP, ADSK, TFC, BHP, BHC, BLK, SAM, CACI, VIAC, CF, CHRW, COF, CAH, CHE, CME, CHD, CTAS, CSCO, CLF, CSGP, CL, COP, ED, GLW, COST, CCI, CMI, DTE, DRI, DXCM, DLR, DPZ, DUK, ETN, ECL, EIX, EA, ESS, EXC, EXPE, FDS, FICO, FAST, FNF, F, GRMN, GD, GIS, GPC, GTY, GSK, GS, GOOGL, HOG, LHX, WELL, HPQ, HOLX, HON, HST, HBAN, IDA, IMGN, INCY, TT, KLAC, K, KSS, LHCG, LKQ, LTC, LH, LVS, LEG, LEN, MRO, MKTX, MLM, MRVL, MCK, MDT, MCY, MCHP, TAP, MPWR, MS, NHI, NBIX, NKE, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OHI, OKE, OSTK, PTC, PBCT, PEP, PKI, PBR, PHG, PLUG, LIN, PEG, PHM, O, BB, RIO, ROP, POOL, SNY, SRE, SHW, SPG, SNA, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, SNPS, TJX, TGB, VIV, TM, TSCO, UL, UNM, VLO, VRTX, WBA, ANTM, WST, WY, WMB, WLTW, WWD, DMF, JPS, EVT, BME, ETV, EBS, FSLR, QQQX, BR, PODD, TEL, LULU, ENSG, MSCI, BTG, SRNE, CELH, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, GNRC, SSNC, CEM, LYB, BAH, LPLA, GEVO, KMI, MPC, HZNP, FBHS, EPAM, POST, ENPH, NOW, PANW, PNR, BERY, WDAY, MPLX, RH, FEI, NCLH, DOC, CHGG, IBP, FIVN, ACB, KEYS, CABO, BLD, KHC, OLLI, RUN, NVCR, MGP, FTV, ADNT, AA, SPCE, BAND, NVT, BJ, NIO, DELL, WORK, AMCR, MSGE, LI, SNOW, AAXJ, BIV, BSV, IGSB, EFA, ERUS, EUFN, EWA, EWG, EWH, EWL, EWS, EWU, EWZ, FPE, FTEC, FUMB, GDX, GSLC, HDV, HYLB, IEF, IEMG, IJR, IJS, IWF, IWO, IWY, IXUS, IYG, IYH, IYT, JKF, JKH, KBWB, KXI, MGK, MJ, PSP, QCLN, QYLD, SCHD, SCHP, SOXX, SPDW, SPYD, SRLN, URA, VBK, VONG, VOT, VTIP, VXUS, XHB, XLG, Reduced Positions: XLE, BRK.B, ALXN, T, ROKU, CRM, CVS, DE, FTSM, PRU, VUZI, PLNT, BNGO, IAU, SCHF, ATVI, BIIB, TPR, FDX, HAS, HD, NVDA, PNC, UPS, UNH, VNO, SQ, MRNA, CRWD, ARKK, BND, GOVT, ITOT, LMBS, PFF, SUB, VCIT, VEU, VGK, VIG, VUG, SRPT, AYI, LNT, AMOT, HES, ADP, BSX, CWT, FUN, CI, DISCA, FLR, GIII, HAL, PEAK, HSY, HUM, MAN, SPGI, MIDD, NOV, NOK, ORCL, PPG, PAA, PFG, RMD, SYK, TROW, TEVA, THO, TRN, TYL, USB, WAB, WFC, WCC, EBAY, ET, HBI, EXG, BX, VMW, APPS, MHH, PSLV, MOS, PSX, ESPR, EQX, TRVN, AMC, CGC, DNOW, OTIC, USFD, CRON, ASIX, HWM, BKR, REZI, FSLY, PTON, RLAY, PLTR, CCIV, BNDX, EEMV, EMB, EMLC, FDN, GDXJ, ICLN, IEFA, JETS, MINT, PRF, SCHE, SPLV, TAN, TIPX, USHY, VB, VDE, VGLT, VHT, VMBS, VOE, VTEB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Electric Co, , Roku Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobi Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Jacobi Capital Management LLC owns 1406 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 219,130 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.59% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 138,625 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,419 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 119,017 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 250,906 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.62 and $53.67, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $55.841100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 48,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 142,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ. The purchase prices were between $28.04 and $30.33, with an estimated average price of $29.34. The stock is now traded at around $30.085700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.692000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.837500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.12 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 95.39%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.71%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $683.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 246.94%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1907.41%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.140900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 176.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7.