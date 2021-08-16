Logo
Papa John's Announces the Return of its Pizza with Purpose – the Shaq-a-Roni

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Papa John’s announced today the limited-time return of its fan-favorite Shaq-a-Roni pizza, an exclusive menu item developed in partnership with board member and franchisee Shaquille O’Neal. In its second year, the company is donating one dollar from every Shaq-a-Roni sold through October 24 to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community and adding new ways to highlight local, community-focused organizations.

“The Shaq-a-Roni is inspired by our shared love of delicious pepperoni pizza and our passion for giving back to support our communities,” said Shaquille O’Neal, Papa John’s board member and franchise owner. “By donating $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni sold, we’re turning a regular pizza night into pizza with a purpose. It’s a no-brainer.”

Developed by Shaquille himself, this larger-than-life pizza features an extra-large pie made with Papa John’s fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough, topped with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, then cut into Papa John’s largest slice size to date.

“We are excited to partner with Shaquille to deliver an extra-large, extra-special pizza that also gives back,” said Rob Lynch, President and CEO of Papa John’s. “The needs in our communities have increased over the last 18 months, and we are so proud of our team members, franchisees and customers for coming together to provide support to great organizations doing important work.”

This year, Papa John’s is doing even more to highlight its charitable partners like Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baltimore Hunger Project and UNCF (United Negro College Fund), starting by integrating them into the national ad campaign.

Beginning today, the Shaq-a-Roni is available exclusively to Papa Rewards members and will become available to the general public on August 23. The pizza is available for $13 with Papa John’s donating one dollar from every pizza sold to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community. To sign up for Papa Rewards to gain early access to the Shaq-a-Roni, download the Papa John’s mobile app or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papajohns.com%2Forder%2Fpapa-rewards.

Last year’s Shaq-a-Roni, campaign raised more than $3.6 million dollars for The Papa John’s Foundation’s charitable partners, which support communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.

More information about the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, including The Papa John’s Foundation and its grantees, can be found at www.papajohns.com%2Ffoundation.

For additional media assets, click here.

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 49 countries and territories as of June 28, 2021. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210816005175r2&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005175/en/

