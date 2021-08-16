Bailard, Inc. Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, ISHARES

- New Purchases: JMBS, JMST, FTSL, REET, ESML, JAGG, VIRX, ZNTL, CDNS, NULV, AFMD, ENPH, DGRO, IRT, WRI, ASO, AMN, EDIT, LAND, GPMT, SPLV, NVTA, KYMR, NYMT, NXRT, OUT, PWR, QTRX, EEMX, VT, AGIO, ACES, AMRK, APH, ARNA, AGX, AHT, BGFV, BLUE, BRC, CMRX, CPSI, CVA, CRH, CRIS, DEO, DD, EGLE, ENSG, PLUS, AQUA, FPI, FSBW, GTES, GM, GWW, GRBK, PEAK, HPE, HMST, ICHR, IDA, ILMN, IJUL, GNMA, IWC, KEY, KFY, MMC, MMS, MGTX, MBIN, NSA, NAII, NXST, IBD, NOG, NUVB, PRFT, REG, RGP, STSA, SBOW, SNBR, SWX, SKT, TECK, THRY, TNL, TRIL, UDR, UCTT, BBH, VUG, VTWV, VRA, VCYT, WTI, WEC, WSM, INT, YUM, SAN, CRDF, CASI, ERIC, INFI, TSQ,
- Added Positions: PDBC, SRLN, BPMC, AMAT, QLTA, VMBS, MUB, PG, VBR, GVI, SPY, VEU, ARI, AUPH, HZNP, ORCL, SONY, SQ, STOK, VNQ, ZYME, ADCT, DBRG, DIS, ESGE, IVV, KRON, RVMD, SAP, AFL, AMP, ANDE, AIT, AROC, AY, BDX, BAC, BRX, CAT, CSCO, C, CMCSA, CVS, DHR, DUK, EMR, ERF, EOG, FITB, FISV, GTN, HFC, IBCP, INTC, INTU, ICLN, IVE, JELD, KRG, LOW, DOOR, MDT, MS, NUE, PANL, PAYC, PFE, PXD, REGL, QCOM, RC, O, XLE, SITC, SO, SPSB, SPYX, TGT, TXN, TPH, VO, VOO, WIT, XNCR, ADTN, ASIX, A, MO, AXL, AMGN, AAWW, AVY, BCPC, BLL, BZH, BRY, BHP, CAC, CSTR, LEU, CMI, DAKT, TACO, LPG, ETN, ECL, UUUU, BUSE, FMS, GSK, HI, HON, IBM, IRM, SUSC, EFA, INDA, DSI, IVW, IYR, JNCE, LLY, LOGI, MCBC, MAN, MKC, MUFG, NATR, NXGN, NTRS, ODC, OVV, PSX, PNC, REZI, RPAI, RIO, ROK, SNY, SCHB, SCHX, SCHH, SMBK, XBI, STLD, SYK, SYY, TGNA, TEX, TSBK, TTE, TM, TT, ULBI, UL, UNP, VALE, VB, VZ, WAT, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, SHM, MBB, AAPL, MRK, GOVT, MSFT, JPST, ACWX, TSM, ASML, BRK.B, DOCU, IEFA, IGSB, NXPI, PEP, BABA, GOOGL, AMZN, SUSB, V, ARDX, EEFT, MU, MNST, SE, WMT, ABT, GOOG, ANTM, AZN, IBN, INFY, IWR, IJS, NVDA, SGMO, SWKS, SCCO, ABBV, AEO, AMT, APLS, ASB, AVNW, TBBK, BHR, AVGO, BURL, CARR, CRNC, CVX, KO, CMA, STZ, DG, ESPR, XOM, FDX, FR, GIS, GILD, AVAL, HARP, NSIT, IJH, IJR, AGG, IGM, IWD, JD, JNJ, MRVI, MCD, MRSN, NTES, NVAX, ZEUS, PYPL, PEB, PLUG, PLD, QTS, RHP, SCHN, XLK, NOW, SM, GLD, TFI, UGI, UNH, VDC, VHT, VPU, VXRT, VRDN, WLL, ZUMZ, MMM, XLRN, ARE, ANAT, AME, T, AVB, BMI, BIDU, BBVA, BK, BFAM, CAL, CPT, CAH, CARE, CHX, CLX, CL, CPS, CMRE, CR, CRWD, DLX, ENB, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FFBC, FL, GHC, HSII, HSIC, HPQ, III, NTLA, IPG, IEMG, ICF, IGIB, IWM, IJK, IJJ, IYJ, KMB, KOP, LH, EL, LXP, LOB, MA, MATW, MLHR, MRC, NCR, NFLX, NEE, NWE, OMI, OC, PFGC, RTX, RELX, RVLV, CRM, SCHF, SCHA, XLF, XLRE, XLV, SRE, RWO, SPRT, SIVB, TSE, HEAR, UBER, VLO, VOX, VCR, VDE, VAW, VTRS, VOYA, XPO,
- Sold Out: NICE, KURA, PTCT, GE, FPRX, STAG, DAR, VIPS, MTSC, RS, RUSHA, LSI, PRIM, WD5A, SHO, CHCT, PK, AVYA, PRVB, KLXE, SPTS, FHI, BIIB, FGEN, IOVA, PLOW, OFC, SXC, FANG, WDAY, SAMG, HMTV, BA, TCS, LE, WMS, DAN, SHOP, BOCH, BLD, TVTY, LAZY, PVAC, AEP, NEX, ALNY, USX, ADS, ALK, OSW, REAL, HTH, IDXX, LAD, LYTS, KBH, NYT, ONB, ASGN, PKG, PBR, PVH, DGX, TRQ, WRK, LAWS, SAIA, SBCF, DIN, STRL, AEIS, SGC, TZOO, TRMB, UNM, VRTX, STAR, ARAY, FLNT, DVAX, RVSB, NL,
For the details of BAILARD, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bailard%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BAILARD, INC.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 489,494 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 940,172 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 306,709 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 226,123 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 538,799 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.203600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 618,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 376,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.851300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 335,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 248,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 111,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)
Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.42 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 23393.89%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 3,939,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 841.34%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 309,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 1109.21%. The purchase prices were between $82.78 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 84,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 178.69%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.732300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.16 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $115.03. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 41.36%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.85 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $24.91.Sold Out: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.95 and $49.37, with an estimated average price of $42.96.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37.Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 94.84%. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. Bailard, Inc. still held 72,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 77.65%. The sale prices were between $49.38 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Bailard, Inc. still held 194,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 62.32%. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Bailard, Inc. still held 97,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 67.57%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Bailard, Inc. still held 34,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 93.4%. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.712300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Bailard, Inc. still held 4,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 32.81%. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bailard, Inc. still held 28,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of BAILARD, INC.. Also check out:
1. BAILARD, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BAILARD, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BAILARD, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BAILARD, INC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment