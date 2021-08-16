Logo
Bailard, Inc. Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, ISHARES

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Foster City, CA, based Investment company Bailard, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, ISHARES TRUST, Merck Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bailard, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Bailard, Inc. owns 699 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAILARD, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bailard%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BAILARD, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 489,494 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 940,172 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 306,709 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 226,123 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 538,799 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.203600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 618,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 376,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.851300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 335,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 248,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 111,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.42 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 23393.89%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 3,939,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 841.34%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 309,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 1109.21%. The purchase prices were between $82.78 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 84,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 178.69%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.732300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.16 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $115.03. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 41.36%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.85 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Sold Out: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.95 and $49.37, with an estimated average price of $42.96.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 94.84%. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. Bailard, Inc. still held 72,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 77.65%. The sale prices were between $49.38 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Bailard, Inc. still held 194,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 62.32%. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Bailard, Inc. still held 97,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 67.57%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Bailard, Inc. still held 34,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 93.4%. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.712300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Bailard, Inc. still held 4,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Bailard, Inc. reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 32.81%. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bailard, Inc. still held 28,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.



