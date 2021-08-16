Logo
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Visa Inc, Adobe Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Adobe Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TJX Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, sells Apple Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp. As of 2021Q2, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owns 499 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omers+administration+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp
  1. Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 12,039,362 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio.
  2. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 5,831,412 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  3. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,672,313 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  4. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,021,648 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
  5. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 6,266,769 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.32%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $233.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 182,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 382,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 460,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 437,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 416,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 988.25%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $233.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 495,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1050.15%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $634.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 130,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 57.86%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $551.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 332,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,501,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 749,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 52.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $154.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 529,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp.

1. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp keeps buying
