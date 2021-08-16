OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Visa Inc, Adobe Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

- New Purchases: EWZ, HON, YUMC, ACIC, DGNR, RTP, NKE, NGAC, CTAC, SPNV, HERA, TWND, CAP, GMII, FVIV, REVH, SOAC, MLAC, FUSE, NSH, NSH, TWCT, AJAX, SUNL, RAAC, NSTB, SWBK, CENH, HHLA, CVII, HIII, TSPQ, MBAC, RTPY, KAHC, NGCA, UFS, SAFM, VACQ, XPOA, DCRB, VCVC, RTPZ, RMGB, SCOA, CAHC, CSTA, JWSM, DCRN, GIG, PFDR, GIIX, FACT, AUS, NDAC, DHBC, DHCA, IPVI, PDOT, FRXB, CLAA, GTPB, TETC, GXII, LGV, AAQC, GGPI, DCRC, BAMR, SBBP, MDLA, GRUB, SFTW, ALUS, DEH, ACEV, SNPR, FCAC, ASPL, QELL, MOTN, CHFW, SPFR, ATC, PACX, POW, HLAH, HCIC, ROT, NAAC, SSAA, TMAC, GHAC, SDAC, CPTK, TWOA, ENNV, BSKYU, ARTAU, YTPG, SRNG, KCAC, KCAC, FTEV, OHPA, AMPI, HYAC, HYAC, ANZU, ARRW, LOKM, NSTD, NSTC, MACC, ISOS, TWNT, RXRA, AURC, TRCA, VPCC, IPVA, IPVF, WPCB, VPCB, FRSG, ACAH, ACQR, IACC, FRW, AGGR, SBII, ESM, GTPA, PTOC, SCAQ, CFFE, ROSS, PLMI, FZT, ORIAU, GAMC, ATHN, BYTS, LVRA, WALD, SHQAU, SKYAU, OSI.U, TBSA, FMIV, LEGA, CRZN, DISA, OPA, NGC, TRONU, ISAA, DNAD, DNAC, EOCW.U, CONN, AMHC, BOWX, PIAI, SV, CONX, VII, CRU, LWAC, ATVCU, VOSO, LMACA, PV, HCII, DHHC, FSSI, CLRM, THMA, PRPC, HCNEU, ITQ, ATMR, KURI, PICC, SLAC, XPDI, CCVI, LGAC, TCVA, FSRX, SPGS, ASPC, VELO, COLI, FTAA, ATAQ, WPCA, FRON, LCAA, EBAC, LDHA, VGII, GSQB.U, RONI.U, ZTAQU, JUGGU, DNAB, DNAA, FTVIU,
- Added Positions: V, ADBE, TMO, TJX, ADI, IFF, OTIS, WM, MA, SHW, CMCSA, AMZN, MRAC, MDLZ, UNP, ANTM, ACN, SVAC, MKTW, ATVI, AON, INTU, ARCC, PPG, PLD, BSX, WFC, CBRE, EFA, VZ, NEE, MDT, LIN, PACE, STPC, SPY, GBDC, FTS, SYK, ETR, SCVX, STWO, ALSK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ENB, BAM, CNQ, CNI, TD, BIPC, MSFT, RY, AVB, USB, BCE, TRP, TU, GWRE, TLK, NVDA, WTRE, LMNX, MAAC,
- Sold Out: PH, FIS, ARKG, ARKK, KMI, BRK.B, FFG, AAC.U, HERAU, TXN, APGB.U, FVIV.U, ETAC, RMGCU, KVSC, XLE, AVA, JWSM.U, HHLA.U, CVII.U, GSEVU, HIIIU, TSPQ.U, MBAC.U, VAQC, RTPYU, KAHC.U, PFG, GMIIU, MIT.U, ACII.U, CPUH.U, TSIBU, CHAA.U, PFDRU, TWNI.U, GIIXU, EJFAU, AUS.U, ASZ.U, FACT.U, SBEAU, LIII.U, NDACU, DHBCU, DHCAU, SNII.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, ISOS.U, RXRAU, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, IPVIU, CLAA.U, PDOT.U, FRXB.U, GTPBU, LVRAU, HMSY, FNV, GRUB, CADE, CRSA, LINX, TREB, HPX, FAII, ASAQ, HLAHU, OEPWU, MOTV, SNRH, TMAC.U, ENNVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FACA.U, ANAC.U, VELOU, SRNGU, FSNB.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, OHPAU, LOKM.U, AMPI.U, FTEV.U, HYACU, HYACU, FRSGU, TWNT.U, ACQRU, ESM.U, GTPAU, NGC.U, DISAU, ENZ, ITI, THBR, CPSR, FTOC, IGAC, HIGA, TZPSU, LMACU, ITHXU, DCRNU, PRPC.U, ATMR.U, KURIU, PICC.U, LGACU, SCOBU, CCVI.U, SLAC.U, NVSAU, FSRXU, SPGS.U, SLAMU, FTAAU, BOAS.U, COLIU, GLBLU, ATAQU, LDHAU,
- Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 12,039,362 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio.
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 5,831,412 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,672,313 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,021,648 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 6,266,769 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.32%
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $233.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 182,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 382,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 460,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 437,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 416,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 988.25%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $233.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 495,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1050.15%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $634.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 130,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 57.86%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $551.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 332,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,501,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 749,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 52.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $154.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 529,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.
