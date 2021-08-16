Kdi Capital Partners Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Organon, Bank of America Corp, Sells Keysight Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: OGN, BAC,
- Added Positions: DIS, JPM, DHR, UNH, ABT, ADBE, MCHP, GOOG, MSFT, MA, DG, HD, FB, TMO, BDX, AMZN, MDLZ, IEFA, IVV, IEMG, IJH, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: KEYS, MRK,
For the details of KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kdi+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,386 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 108,531 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,924 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 41,678 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 68,606 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 551.06%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 50,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.746300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:
1. KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment