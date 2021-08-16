Kdi Capital Partners Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Organon, Bank of America Corp, Sells Keysight Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kdi Capital Partners Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Organon, Bank of America Corp, Sells Keysight Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Kdi Capital Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Organon, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Keysight Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kdi Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kdi Capital Partners Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kdi+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,386 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 108,531 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,924 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 41,678 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%
  5. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 68,606 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 551.06%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 50,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.746300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider