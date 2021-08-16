Kdi Capital Partners Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Organon, Bank of America Corp, Sells Keysight Technologies Inc

New Purchases: OGN, BAC,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Organon, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Keysight Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kdi Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kdi Capital Partners Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,386 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 108,531 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,924 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 41,678 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 68,606 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%

Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 551.06%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 50,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.746300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.