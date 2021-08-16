Vident Investment Advisory, LLC Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Brooks Automation Inc

- New Purchases: LAZR, DOV, AMC, STTK, IBRX, TIL, APH, XPO, RUBY, ALXO, OZK, SAVE, ZG, PI, GSHD, VRT, BITF, SI, AIG, CNC, GME, GT, JBHT, KSU, SEE, SYK, TRU, HUT, DT, OTIS, BLCT, EQOS, VPL, EGHT, ACAD, ALKS, ANSS, AUDC, BLDP, BAM, GIB, CAMP, CM, CTAS, TPR, DXC, BAP, DTE, DGII, EOG, DISH, ENS, ETR, PLUS, FCX, OTRK, IRM, IONS, MSEX, MYGN, NICE, ORA, PVH, PNW, PXD, NXGN, QDEL, SGMO, WPM, SIRI, LUV, SPWR, UAL, VLO, VICR, WYNN, NEO, OPRX, VG, GSAT, DAL, FOLD, MAXR, MYRG, OMER, LYB, QADA, VIPS, QLYS, PRTA, NCLH, ARCT, PTCT, FEYE, VCYT, SRLP, QURE, ATEN, ARES, SAGE, CTLT, CFG, XENE, VRAY, INOV, NVTA, CLLS, ALRM, NTRA, OOMA, RGNX, PSTG, NTLA, ACIU, TRHC, NTNX, CVNA, OMP, SPCE, AVYA, ZEPP, MGTX, TBIO, BE, TENB, REZI, TWST, ORTX, ALEC, DTIL, AVTR, FVRR, PSNL, ADPT, PHR, HCAT, MDLA, SDC, ONEM, BEAM, SDGR, KC, RXT, BEKE, MSP, DASH, FDMT, WISH, FCEL, ORBC,
- Added Positions: IRTC, AAPL, ABBV, FB, CMCSA, VCRA, CI, IRBT, LMT, FIS, MCO, FARO, FANG, MU, AMBA, MTLS, AON, AJG, CBRE, STZ, GPN, LKQ, ROST, CERN, ENB, FFIV, SNA, HZNP, NFE, T, AMD, IFF, KR, NOW, AKAM, COST, PG, PBA, AMGN, BRK.B, CVS, CME, CL, EPD, LOW, SPGI, MRK, PFE, VZ, WMB, KMI, WES, NIO, ATVI, AMP, ATO, BWA, LUMN, CLX, CTSH, ECL, LLY, EXPD, F, GRMN, IPG, JNJ, NATI, NKE, OKE, POOL, STT, SSYS, TROW, TRP, UNP, UNH, GWW, WST, WLTW, EBAY, IOVA, PDM, HCA, XYL, WORK, CARR, MMM, CB, AXP, ADP, BLK, BRO, CSX, CHD, GLW, CCI, CMI, EA, GS, HPQ, HD, HON, IIVI, IEX, ITW, JNPR, LRCX, LPSN, MMP, MMC, MAS, MSFT, MS, NI, INSG, OMC, PCAR, PRU, DGX, TMO, EVRG, LBTYK, TDC, VRSK, DG, FLT, MPLX, ZTS, BCC, RNG, TWTR, WIX, ANET, ATRA, GDDY, RUN, OKTA, CLDR, BAND, FSLY, AOS, PLD, ADBE, AAP, AFL, APD, ARE, ALXN, ALL, MO, DOX, WTRG, ADM, AVB, BMO, BK, BDX, BBY, SAM, BXP, BMY, CF, CAH, CE, CPK, CVX, C, DCP, DHR, DECK, D, EMN, EIX, EQR, EXTR, FAST, FISV, GIS, GILD, LHX, WELL, HOLX, HRL, HST, HBAN, IBM, NSIT, IDCC, ICE, SJM, JCI, KEY, KIM, MDLZ, LH, SR, LEG, MAR, MRVL, MCK, NDAQ, NFG, NFLX, NTAP, NJR, NWL, NOK, NTRS, NOC, NVAX, NUE, ORLY, PPL, PH, PEP, PAA, PFG, PGR, PSA, RF, RHI, RY, SWIR, SIMO, SJI, SO, SWX, TRV, SWK, SNPS, TJX, TTWO, TFX, TTEK, TSN, VTR, WBA, DIS, WHR, WSM, MA, HBI, WU, CQP, SMCI, BR, MELI, ULTA, SATS, V, PM, DISCK, TRIL, AVGO, CBOE, TSLA, HII, FBHS, RXN, PNR, BLUE, PSXP, CNHI, VEEV, PAGP, AAL, ALLY, OGS, GOOG, SYF, LBRDA, SHOP, SQ, CRSP, GDS, HESM, ZYME, AM, IR, CASA, RCUS, DOCU, REPL, YMAB, ESTC, ETRN, DDOG, PTON, AES, ABT, AKR, AYI, ADC, ALB, ALX, LNT, AEE, ACC, AEP, AFG, AWR, AMT, ARW, TFC, BCE, BMI, BNS, BAX, BMRN, BDN, BF.B, CMS, CWT, CPT, KMX, CHH, NNN, SBS, COP, ED, COO, OFC, PRMW, CUZ, CVA, CREE, ENLC, DHI, DAR, SITC, DRH, DISCA, DPZ, DD, DUK, EGP, ENDP, EFX, ELS, ESS, EL, EXAS, EXC, EXR, XOM, NEE, FDX, FITB, FR, FE, FELE, GPS, RHP, GEL, GTY, MNST, PEAK, HR, HIW, HEP, HUM, INFO, CEQP, INFY, TT, CSR, JPM, JLL, K, KRC, KSS, LTC, LEN, LXP, LNN, LFUS, MTB, MGA, MFC, MCD, MPW, MET, MAA, MOH, MNR, MSI, NRG, NVR, NHI, NHC, NTES, NBIX, NWN, ODFL, OHI, OTEX, PSB, PBCT, BKNG, PEG, PHM, O, RCI, SJW, SLG, SLB, STX, SGEN, SRE, SCI, SPG, LSI, SUI, SHO, SYY, TTM, CUBE, UBS, USB, UDR, UPS, UBA, VFC, NS, WPC, WRB, WRE, WCN, WSO, WTS, WRI, WDC, XEL, MWA, LDOS, DEI, CSIQ, SQM, TMUS, GLP, IBKR, AROC, ROIC, CPG, BTG, AQN, GTTN, KNDI, IRDM, KDP, H, TRNO, GNRC, HPP, SBRA, AAT, INN, STAG, MOS, VER, EPAM, RPAI, SUPN, HTA, SRC, SUN, CAPL, DKL, ALEX, USAC, HASI, AHH, DOC, AMH, FATE, ESRT, CHGG, XNCR, ENBL, PBFX, JD, CTRE, AY, TMX, NEP, SHLX, DEA, SEDG, NSA, CHCT, CWEN, APLE, TDOC, KHC, LITE, PEN, RACE, HPE, COUP, IIPR, INVH, ALTM, JBGS, BKR, BPMP, AQUA, PAGS, SPOT, WH, EPRT, PDD, FTCH, GH, ALLO, STNE, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, BYND, UBER, RTLR, CRWD, CHWY, NOVA, API, LI, DKNG, XPEV, SKLZ,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, NVDA, BRKS, ROK, WMT, ISRG, NDSN, ZBRA, DDD, AMAT, ANTM, MANH, NSC, ADI, VTRS, OMCL, RAVN, WM, TEL, INTC, NOVT, BAH, CDW, VST, AME, DLTR, HSIC, HSY, ILMN, PKG, PAYX, RSG, TGT, TSCO, TRMB, GMED, EW, MXIM, ZM, GPC, PTC, QGEN, AVAV, MRNA, BNTX, MCHP, TDY, ALLE, BGNE, IMAB, ADSK, DXCM, DRE, NEM, REGN, SWKS, TER, WAT, ZBH, ET, CHTR, APTV, QRVO, A, ALGN, ABC, BIIB, CAT, LNG, DLR, EMR, EQIX, GOOGL, MDT, REG, CRM, SBUX, NLOK, TXN, VECO, WEC, CMG, PANW, BABA, HUBS, TEAM, LEGN, SRPT, ABMD, ALNY, AMZN, AZN, AVY, BSX, VIAC, CHRW, CPB, CTXS, CGNX, CAG, CPRT, DY, ETN, IP, INTU, JCOM, JKHY, KLAC, LOGI, MKTX, PWR, RMD, ROP, TECH, TD, URI, VRTX, VMC, XLNX, PODD, VMW, FTNT, CALX, GMAB, ENPH, SPLK, KEYS, ETSY, PYPL, TWLO, SNAP, ARGX, ROKU, MDB, DELL, ANF, AMG, ADS, MDRX, NLY, ABG, RIOT, AN, AVT, BLL, BAC, BBBY, BDC, BIG, BIO, EPAY, BKE, BLDR, CACI, CSGS, PRDO, CCL, CASY, CRNT, CHKP, CIEN, CRUS, CSGP, KO, CCOI, INGR, DVA, ATGE, DLX, DIOD, EME, OVV, EPC, ERIC, EEFT, FHI, FLEX, FL, FORM, BEN, FDP, GIII, GTN, GPI, EQC, THG, HIG, HE, HUBG, IDXX, INCY, JBL, J, JW.A, KBH, KMB, KGC, KNX, KLIC, LZB, JEF, LAD, MANT, MMS, MKC, MCY, MTH, TAP, NTCT, NTGR, ES, NUS, OSIS, ORI, OMI, PCG, PNC, MD, PKI, PRGO, PPC, PLXS, LIN, PBH, PSMT, MODV, RBC, BB, RCL, SBAC, SANM, SHW, SBGI, SOHU, STE, SF, SYKE, SNX, TTMI, XPER, GEO, TKR, ACIW, TYL, UCTT, UNF, UNFI, USM, UVV, UFPI, USNA, VRNT, VNO, WFC, WERN, WY, WEX, YUM, SPB, ZUMZ, PRG, OC, KBR, FSLR, JAZZ, INFN, DFS, LULU, ENSG, MSCI, TFII, RGA, STLA, MXL, NXPI, COR, GM, NPTN, MARA, YELP, PFPT, WDAY, CONE, TPH, EVTC, QIWI, SFM, MUSA, AAOI, SAIC, QTS, ARMK, HLT, VRNS, QTWO, CYBR, UNIT, LILAK, NVCR, GMS, TTD, YUMC, LGF.A, SNDR, JHG, SWCH, SE, SOGO, ZS, BILI, ACA, TW, PD, PINS, CTVA, IGMS, ACI, CVAC, SNOW, VNT, CGNT, CGNT,
- Sold Out: CTB, MIK, SRRK, PRSP, AGCO, MOR, NKTX, BILL, TX, SEIC, HTH, NPO, AIR, CZR, CDAY, ZEN, GRUB, GE, COG, ICLR, IPHI, MASI, WTFC, VAR, IT, MGM, HFC, HAS, AVLR, AMCR, CMBM, LSPD, ADTN, GTH, CNI, STAY, NBLX, CABO, BKI, CMTL, TNDM, COMM, RPM, OXY, MTCH, GGG, VBLT, HBM, RADA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 968,054 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 2,106,614 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,406,333 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 39,086 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 179,840 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.32%
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 940,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $173.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ImmunityBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.073100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 93,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 124.68%. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $80.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 412,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 76.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.570200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 162,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 319.81%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.941600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 101,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 125.97%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $361.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 169.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 203,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vocera Communications Inc by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 762,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: (MIK)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $31.09.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: MorphoSys AG (MOR)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in MorphoSys AG. The sale prices were between $18.95 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $21.43.Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.
