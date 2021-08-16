Logo
Vident Investment Advisory, LLC Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Brooks Automation Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Roswell, GA, based Investment company Vident Investment Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Luminar Technologies Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, AbbVie Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Brooks Automation Inc, Walmart Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC owns 1085 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vident+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC
  1. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 968,054 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
  2. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 2,106,614 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
  3. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,406,333 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  4. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 39,086 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 179,840 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.32%
New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 940,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $173.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ImmunityBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.073100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 93,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 124.68%. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $80.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 412,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 76.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.570200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 162,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 319.81%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.941600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 101,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 125.97%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $361.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 169.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 203,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vocera Communications Inc by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 762,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $31.09.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: MorphoSys AG (MOR)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in MorphoSys AG. The sale prices were between $18.95 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vident Investment Advisory, LLC keeps buying
