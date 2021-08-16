Vident Investment Advisory, LLC Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Brooks Automation Inc

Roswell, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Luminar Technologies Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, AbbVie Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Brooks Automation Inc, Walmart Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC owns 1085 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vident+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 968,054 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 2,106,614 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,406,333 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 39,086 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 179,840 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.32%

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 940,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $173.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ImmunityBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.073100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 93,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 124.68%. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $80.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 412,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 76.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.570200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 162,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 319.81%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.941600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 101,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 125.97%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $361.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 169.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 203,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vocera Communications Inc by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 762,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $31.09.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in MorphoSys AG. The sale prices were between $18.95 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.