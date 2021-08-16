Seven Eight Capital, Llc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Micron Technology Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Hyliion Holdings Corp, FireEye Inc

- New Purchases: TSM, PFPT, MGM, AAPL, VEEV, MKC, PENN, GPN, SQ, TRV, SNAP, AJG, CRM, MXIM, ELAN, AAP, HBAN, KSU, PRAH, T, CI, ITW, MS, PCAR, LUV, JD, NOK, OKE, WBT, K, SGEN, WDAY, ALLY, CPNG, LVS, ICE, TTWO, KDP, KEYS, YUMC, LAZR, CAT, NDAQ, BPMC, XOM, WMB, FLT, AOS, BA, CTXS, MIC, MSI, SE, CHWY, CBRE, CHD, ABBV, AMX, CL, PRGO, KKR, ALLE, AMP, CX, DISH, BEN, SBLK, AMC, ECL, LBTYA, AWK, MIME, CIEN, J, JEF, RSG, SSRM, FIVN, ZS, NVS, SONY, CSX, DD, GFI, JBHT, MCHP, NLOK, TSCO, WBA, IOVA, AIG, CMCSA, HAL, SKX, SPCE, ABB, LNG, SID, MAS, CCXI, GM, XRAY, DAR, EW, NEE, QCOM, SMG, EVRG, DAC, SSNC, FBHS, NTNX, LW, CLOV, AYI, FNF, PKI, SWK, TEVA, TAK, BHP, UFS, GD, PCG, EXK, MASI, BOX, UA, PLCE, DVN, MTCH, OXY, ARMK, DNB, LI, CHK, BLL, CF, KO, LKQ, RRC, SCCO, SF, LDOS, DG, GMED, BLMN, VVV, TWST, BBBY, EXC, GNTX, ING, MTB, MCK, MOH, UGI, SBH, ZEN, VIRT, BLI, ATVI, COG, CAH, CINF, ERJ, GPC, SAP, MLCO, TROX, MOS, TMHC, VCYT, LYFT, BP, CPE, M, HSIC, MET, NSC, XLNX, BUD, VRSK, XM, AZEK, DM, APA, GLW, EMN, ENTG, EHC, HOLX, ITT, INFY, RGEN, SNN, SYK, HTHT, SAVE, RARE, SYF, TLRY, TLRY, ALLO, CAN, RAMP, BMRN, CCEP, COHR, FE, IP, PKG, RBA, STAA, VFC, WLK, EDU, RUN, PFGC, EB, ACCD, BBY, CME, ENB, EXPD, FMX, KR, TTM, CLNE, XYL, AY, SAGE, CC, MCFE, LU, ABNB, XL, DNMR, AU, GSK, MDC, ROST, TXT, TTC, UHS, L, BGS, BOOT, UNVR, WISH, ZIM, LUMN, EMR, FHI, HELE, HON, MDU, MTG, MIDD, NICE, NRG, NTRS, OGE, TCBI, AUPH, LC, NTRA, FTV, LOVE, KTB, OZON, GOEV, BFLY, AES, HAS, PPG, STL, STX, URBN, WEX, YNDX, GRPN, ACHC, PRTY, SITE, NIO, CGNX, COLM, DVA, LLY, IEX, JLL, LH, NOV, SCI, GRA, TX, LPI, VOYA, COMM, BL, TPTX, EH, AI, CHPT, CHPT, AKAM, WTRG, ADSK, BXS, VALE, DTE, MTZ, NCR, PEG, QGEN, SJI, UL, GPRE, TREE, KAR, APAM, NSTG, OMF, CYBR, CZR, HLI, BKR, NVT, ADPT, MDLA, IMAB, AEE, AME, BAX, BWA, BRO, VIAC, CRH, CSL, CNP, SJM, LHCG, HZO, SM, WHR, HBI, IPGP, BAH, KMI, BERY, OLLI, HOME, BTU, IAC, BEPC, CVAC, ASO, AFRM, TSP, SOFI, SOFI, AMN, ASB, AVY, INGR, GGB, MANH, NWL, OMI, PAAS, PAYX, PNFP, RHI, WAL, AWI, UUUU, PRLB, DRNA, SWCH, AQUA, NVST, LMND, XPEV, MRVI, UPST, RMO,
These are the top 5 holdings of SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LLC
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 115,450 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 696.21%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 79,983 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 153,055 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.97%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 62,556 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.06%
- Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 38,320 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 79,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 38,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 144,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.570200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $320.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 16,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.727800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 57,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 696.21%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.118800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 115,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 240.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.883400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 65,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 94.97%. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 153,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 136.06%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 374.59%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 95,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KeyCorp (KEY)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 742.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 186,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Hyliion Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.
