Seven Eight Capital, Llc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Micron Technology Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Hyliion Holdings Corp, FireEye Inc

New Purchases: TSM, PFPT, MGM, AAPL, VEEV, MKC, PENN, GPN, SQ, TRV, SNAP, AJG, CRM, MXIM, ELAN, AAP, HBAN, KSU, PRAH, T, CI, ITW, MS, PCAR, LUV, JD, NOK, OKE, WBT, K, SGEN, WDAY, ALLY, CPNG, LVS, ICE, TTWO, KDP, KEYS, YUMC, LAZR, CAT, NDAQ, BPMC, XOM, WMB, FLT, AOS, BA, CTXS, MIC, MSI, SE, CHWY, CBRE, CHD, ABBV, AMX, CL, PRGO, KKR, ALLE, AMP, CX, DISH, BEN, SBLK, AMC, ECL, LBTYA, AWK, MIME, CIEN, J, JEF, RSG, SSRM, FIVN, ZS, NVS, SONY, CSX, DD, GFI, JBHT, MCHP, NLOK, TSCO, WBA, IOVA, AIG, CMCSA, HAL, SKX, SPCE, ABB, LNG, SID, MAS, CCXI, GM, XRAY, DAR, EW, NEE, QCOM, SMG, EVRG, DAC, SSNC, FBHS, NTNX, LW, CLOV, AYI, FNF, PKI, SWK, TEVA, TAK, BHP, UFS, GD, PCG, EXK, MASI, BOX, UA, PLCE, DVN, MTCH, OXY, ARMK, DNB, LI, CHK, BLL, CF, KO, LKQ, RRC, SCCO, SF, LDOS, DG, GMED, BLMN, VVV, TWST, BBBY, EXC, GNTX, ING, MTB, MCK, MOH, UGI, SBH, ZEN, VIRT, BLI, ATVI, COG, CAH, CINF, ERJ, GPC, SAP, MLCO, TROX, MOS, TMHC, VCYT, LYFT, BP, CPE, M, HSIC, MET, NSC, XLNX, BUD, VRSK, XM, AZEK, DM, APA, GLW, EMN, ENTG, EHC, HOLX, ITT, INFY, RGEN, SNN, SYK, HTHT, SAVE, RARE, SYF, TLRY, TLRY, ALLO, CAN, RAMP, BMRN, CCEP, COHR, FE, IP, PKG, RBA, STAA, VFC, WLK, EDU, RUN, PFGC, EB, ACCD, BBY, CME, ENB, EXPD, FMX, KR, TTM, CLNE, XYL, AY, SAGE, CC, MCFE, LU, ABNB, XL, DNMR, AU, GSK, MDC, ROST, TXT, TTC, UHS, L, BGS, BOOT, UNVR, WISH, ZIM, LUMN, EMR, FHI, HELE, HON, MDU, MTG, MIDD, NICE, NRG, NTRS, OGE, TCBI, AUPH, LC, NTRA, FTV, LOVE, KTB, OZON, GOEV, BFLY, AES, HAS, PPG, STL, STX, URBN, WEX, YNDX, GRPN, ACHC, PRTY, SITE, NIO, CGNX, COLM, DVA, LLY, IEX, JLL, LH, NOV, SCI, GRA, TX, LPI, VOYA, COMM, BL, TPTX, EH, AI, CHPT, CHPT, AKAM, WTRG, ADSK, BXS, VALE, DTE, MTZ, NCR, PEG, QGEN, SJI, UL, GPRE, TREE, KAR, APAM, NSTG, OMF, CYBR, CZR, HLI, BKR, NVT, ADPT, MDLA, IMAB, AEE, AME, BAX, BWA, BRO, VIAC, CRH, CSL, CNP, SJM, LHCG, HZO, SM, WHR, HBI, IPGP, BAH, KMI, BERY, OLLI, HOME, BTU, IAC, BEPC, CVAC, ASO, AFRM, TSP, SOFI, SOFI, AMN, ASB, AVY, INGR, GGB, MANH, NWL, OMI, PAAS, PAYX, PNFP, RHI, WAL, AWI, UUUU, PRLB, DRNA, SWCH, AQUA, NVST, LMND, XPEV, MRVI, UPST, RMO,

MU, AMD, NUAN, FISV, UBER, KEY, HRL, NNOX, HDB, BSX, BBL, CERN, DHI, CRWD, CS, APD, GOOS, A, TCOM, PPD, SSYS, MRO, ALKS, HIG, ESNT, TER, TFC, CLDR, BLDP, PSTG, PBCT, MCD, CPA, BKI, SQM, ITUB, GIS, WEN, DBX, ZTO, LEN, ATUS, ARCC, WMT, V, AR, NYCB, ROL, BTI, FIS, DHR, PFE, HUYA, SYY, IBKR, CG, HUN, FITB, ZG, PFG, FCEL, YALA, TRTN, EQH, FHN, SPWR, RF, ZNGA, BBD, BCRX, MAR, LSCC, BMY, HL, DEO, BCS, MDRX, BR, XEL, CLF, CSIQ, EXP, GOTU, OVV, NKLA, LTHM, Reduced Positions: APO, NYT, ALXN, ON, UAA, HLT, EFX, NWSA, MGNI, WORK, INO, CPRT, IT, AA, AEO, F, ACB, LAC, OMCL, PTON, UAL, ADNT, QRTEA, CLR, INMD, DELL, FND, TS, ADM, LEVI, AZN, DLTR, TPIC, HPE, CWH, EGHT, VG, GH, MRNA, DOW, SDC, AGO, MNST, CHGG, IBN, GPRO, CHRW, ARWR, IGT, FSM, PYPL, WMG, AFL, REAL, WWE, FLWS, JHG, OSK, NARI, CHNG, CTSH, NTAP, VAC, TENB, PBF, FTI, TXRH, SBSW, TRU, EVRI, BE, UMC, DRI, CYH, BK, ES, CBSH, FAF, CDE, JMIA, ALL, ROOT, COTY, ERIC, BRKS, CDNA, NET, BPOP, DDD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Micron Technology Inc, Proofpoint Inc, MGM Resorts International, Apple Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Hyliion Holdings Corp, FireEye Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seven Eight Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Seven Eight Capital, Llc owns 561 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 115,450 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 696.21% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 79,983 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 153,055 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.97% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 62,556 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.06% Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 38,320 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 79,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 38,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 144,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.570200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $320.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 16,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.727800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 57,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 696.21%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.118800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 115,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 240.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.883400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 65,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 94.97%. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 153,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 136.06%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 374.59%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 95,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 742.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 186,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Hyliion Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.