Bell Asset Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Nike Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, Facebook Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Nike Inc, Adobe Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, Facebook Inc, Oracle Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Bell Asset Management Ltd owns 61 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,313 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,296 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,674 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 36,302 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 70,721 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.75%

Bell Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3237.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 7,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bell Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $166.049300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 37,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Nike Inc by 60.91%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 70,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $634.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $574.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bell Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bell Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48.