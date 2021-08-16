Sit Investment Associates Inc Buys Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Tekla World Healthcare Fund, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, Sells Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc

New Purchases: CLM, THW, CRF, CPZ, GLV, EMO, BNY, MQY, BLE, DYFN, HIE, HBAN, MYRG, NFLX, AL, MCRB, ADUS, MMU, GPM, HGEN, BDC, ACV, VCIF, NTG, VNDA, BOOT, JTD, VCF, TYG, NRGX, DAR, GLU, FMO, JOUT, MASS, NUW, GGT, OM, OGN, CEN, SRV, EHI,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Tekla World Healthcare Fund, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, Clough Global Equity Fund, sells Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, MFS Charter Income Trust, Garmin during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Investment Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 524 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 385,737 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 749,350 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 7,218,868 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.84% Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) - 7,061,024 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) - 4,647,015 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.252500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 6,121,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,501,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.809600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,370,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 818,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.926300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,133,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.081000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 295,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Clough Global Equity Fund by 247.19%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,536,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 2092.58%. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 263,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 256.24%. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,132,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 2262.42%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $236.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 95.65%. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $272.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 47,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Siemens AG by 58.72%. The purchase prices were between $79.41 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $83.53. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 197,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $19.18.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $13.79.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $11.14 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.77.