Sit Investment Associates Inc Buys Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Tekla World Healthcare Fund, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, Sells Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc

- New Purchases: CLM, THW, CRF, CPZ, GLV, EMO, BNY, MQY, BLE, DYFN, HIE, HBAN, MYRG, NFLX, AL, MCRB, ADUS, MMU, GPM, HGEN, BDC, ACV, VCIF, NTG, VNDA, BOOT, JTD, VCF, TYG, NRGX, DAR, GLU, FMO, JOUT, MASS, NUW, GGT, OM, OGN, CEN, SRV, EHI,
- Added Positions: GLQ, STOR, ACP, DG, RE, VTA, SIEGY, GIM, NAD, G, ETN, ZBH, O, JLS, MGF, VPV, BHP, ATVI, GUT, ETR, VBF, IGI, CSL, EVF, MRVL, AVGO, TEL, PH, PINS, INSI, FDX, IHTA, PKI, KNX, MIE, CTR, FSD, DNIF, PIM, NUO, DMO, MGU, JRO, JGH, AGCO, CVS, MTB, JPM, MS, ABBV, IHIT, MUE, MET, HASI, EXP, EVY, IIM, INT, ADI, CR, JMM, JPT, ISD, RCS, WIA, VITL, SWKS, TFC, MDT, SPNT, GLOB, STLA, TPIC, CEM, DEX, BGH, SE, NQP, NCNO, PAYC, MFL, VLT, MYJ, TCOM, KMF, MYI, KSM, NEP, ERIC, THO, KIO, WAL, KYN, IQI, RNG, COP, EPRT, BAESY,
- Reduced Positions: FTF, EVV, GDV, GRMN, MCR, AFG, DE, MOS, DOV, BKT, BTZ, BMY, IGD, AAPL, AON, IGA, TGT, LGI, MSFT, GS, CIEN, D, CIK, HNW, DSU, JPS, TJX, GAM, NEA, RQI, ISRG, V, JHS, BHK, BGB, AMAT, HON, PEP, GOOG, DOC, UNH, WCN, YETI, DSL, EVG, JPC, NBB, ABT, ECL, NSRGY, QCOM, UNP, A, ATRC, FB, PODD, ORCL, TROW, DGX, VZ, TSI, DHF, NVG, AMZN, AZN, HD, HUBS, IRTC, INTU, JNJ, MCD, MDLZ, MPWR, PG, SRPT, SMG, AMT, AMP, DOOO, BLK, KEYS, CRM, TRP, MTN, ACN, TT, FAM, PPT, MIN, JQC, JPI, LNT, ADSK, BAC, KO, CAG, DXCM, FCN, AJG, PHG, EL, LMAT, NKE, OSK, SHW, SBUX, TMO, ADBE, DD, HCA, MKSI, NEE, NVDA, PYPL, SIVB, NOW, SHEN, ULTA, WM, TEAM, HELE, AFT, HYB, WEA, VKI, GLO, BTA, EGF, BGX, DHY, NXJ, EAD, AVY, BIDU, BCO, CMC, J, NEM, NOC, PFE, ROST, SAIC, SPLK, TAL, USB, HCI, FRC, FCX, JD, MRK, PRG, AXS, LIN, BYM, PMO, DSM, LEO, FPF, VGM, JSD, OPP,
- Sold Out: ADX, IVH, AOD, NMY, AGD, BSE, ENX, BBF, MEN, SNY, EFF, SPE, SYF, TCF, MFT, TLND, QTS, GOLF, WSO, IID, ARRY, NYV, PNM, ASG, BFY, MYF, BSD, MTT, PMF, KIN, NCA, JCO,
For the details of SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sit+investment+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 385,737 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 749,350 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
- Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 7,218,868 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.84%
- Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) - 7,061,024 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) - 4,647,015 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.252500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 6,121,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW)
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,501,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF)
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.809600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,370,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ)
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 818,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.926300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,133,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO)
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.081000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 295,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Clough Global Equity Fund by 247.19%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,536,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 2092.58%. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 263,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 256.24%. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,132,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 2262.42%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $236.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 95.65%. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $272.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 47,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Siemens AG (SIEGY)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Siemens AG by 58.72%. The purchase prices were between $79.41 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $83.53. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 197,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $19.18.Sold Out: Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $13.79.Sold Out: Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.Sold Out: BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.67.Sold Out: Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $11.14 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:
1. SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment