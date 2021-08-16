Stone House Investment Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth

- New Purchases: SPY, IXUS, IUSB, EFV, FNCL, COMT, FENY, FALN, USSG, UPRO, SPXL, AMRS, UMAR,
- Added Positions: GOVT, IVW, IJR, IGSB, PG, IVE, ITOT,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, BOND, MBB, IVV, FTEC, EFG, TLT, ESGE, FBND, PFIS, ACWX, AMZN, AAPL,
- Sold Out: LQD, DGRO, IHI, SHYG, IEFA, USMV, VIG, LGLV, SHV, TSLA, FDIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stone House Investment Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 94,654 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 64,385 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.51%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 197,848 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 239,501 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 221,732 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $444.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.85%. The holding were 94,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.943200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 221,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.782700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 288,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 268,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 112,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 128,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.850600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 560,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 595.97%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 56,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 61,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.
