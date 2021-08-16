Logo
Stone House Investment Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stone House Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stone House Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stone House Investment Management, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stone House Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stone+house+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stone House Investment Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 94,654 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 64,385 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.51%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 197,848 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 239,501 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 221,732 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $444.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.85%. The holding were 94,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.943200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 221,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.782700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 288,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 268,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 112,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 128,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.850600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 560,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 595.97%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 56,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 61,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.



