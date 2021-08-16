HHR Asset Management, LLC Buys Twitter Inc, Wynn Resorts, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells RH, Intuit Inc, ContextLogic Inc

- New Purchases: TWTR, PD,
- Added Positions: WYNN, HLT, JBLU, RCL, BABA, Z, KMX, BKNG, WDAY, AYX,
- Reduced Positions: RH, ADBE, GOOG, PVH, FB, GWRE, PYPL, SBUX, TMUS, CRM, HCAT, AMZN, BA, V, SE, NFLX, MSFT, LYV,
- Sold Out: INTU, WISH, ALGN, MTCH, PFPT,
For the details of HHR Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hhr+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HHR Asset Management, LLC
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 181,621 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 405,027 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 187,880 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 223,357 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.06%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 86,340 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.32%
HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 232,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 116,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 573.25%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 130,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 522.52%. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $121.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 131,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 601.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 909,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 204.73%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 185,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 141,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.Sold Out: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of HHR Asset Management, LLC.
