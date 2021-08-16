Logo
HHR Asset Management, LLC Buys Twitter Inc, Wynn Resorts, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells RH, Intuit Inc, ContextLogic Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berkeley Heights, NJ, based Investment company HHR Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, Wynn Resorts, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, Royal Caribbean Group, sells RH, Intuit Inc, ContextLogic Inc, Align Technology Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HHR Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, HHR Asset Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HHR Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hhr+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HHR Asset Management, LLC
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 181,621 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
  2. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 405,027 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 187,880 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 223,357 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.06%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 86,340 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.32%
New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 232,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 116,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 573.25%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 130,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 522.52%. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $121.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 131,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 601.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 909,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 204.73%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 185,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 141,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.

Sold Out: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of HHR Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

