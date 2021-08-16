Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: OWL, IGBH, VV, XLG, BAR, BSTZ, IXG, IVOL, MCO, IEUR, DVY, SNOW, LQDH, EMXC, BSCO, IYG, FCX, BKCC, COIN, GWW, ES, SCHJ, COMT, QUAD, PAVE, IP, ICLN, BIIB, ED, ABNB, BSJO, DGRO, TSM, VEA, MAS, GLW, KBWD, PIO, TLT, VXUS, FIS, ROST, FEM, FAAR, EUSB, HYG, BSCN, ARKF, CGW, PPG, PBCT, SYY, EOS, DLY, BIGC, IWD, ITOT, IHE, FINX, FMF,

AAPL, MSFT, VIG, AMZN, BX, VTV, UNP, SLV, XOM, VYM, JNJ, IEFA, LLY, GOOGL, HD, PEP, IUSB, QQQ, VUG, TXN, GOOG, VB, WMT, IVV, IBM, LOW, HON, CMCSA, FB, EFV, PGX, FDN, IBB, INTC, PEG, AAXJ, AMLP, VO, TGT, ARKK, VEU, ADBE, AEP, CSCO, FRC, ESGE, GOVT, T, COST, DIS, AVGO, CRWD, EFG, FIXD, IEI, IYE, QUAL, VLUE, ABT, ALL, BLK, CL, COP, CCI, EQIX, F, GD, ICE, MCD, MS, NSC, PNC, PENN, PFE, TMO, GDV, PSX, ABBV, IGSB, IJR, IQLT, IWN, MTUM, MUB, TIP, VPL, AMD, AMT, AMGN, BP, BAC, COF, CAT, CVX, DE, DEO, DLR, DUK, EXC, MDLZ, NKE, QCOM, SO, TD, USB, UPS, RTX, WBA, MYD, NRK, DCT, BND, EFA, IEF, ILF, IVW, MCHI, MXI, SCZ, VGK, AIG, BIDU, BAX, CSX, D, DD, FISV, RY, SBUX, TEVA, ANTM, ET, NEA, IGR, CSQ, IVR, PANW, HYLS, IXJ, IYT, SCHA, USHY, Reduced Positions: LMBS, IWM, TLH, DOCU, BABA, PG, LMT, O, ARCC, IAU, GDRX, MO, DHR, IHI, BSCL, BSCM, BA, MBB, PM, APD, IXN, USMV, AEIS, WFC, AXP, SHYG, PFF, AZN, CCL, SCHW, STZ, SQ, FSK, DSL, BBDC, PNNT, TJX, ETJ, GSK, VFC, WMB, YUM, CVS, FOLD, GSV, EMR, GILD, LOOP, MSI, CTVA, DOW, NVAX, KHC, CALA, PGC, CEM, CGC, SPLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Amazon.com Inc, sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Merck Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Upwork Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc owns 323 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 505,201 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.69% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 97,741 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,805 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.12% Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 1,675,983 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,908 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.38%

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,675,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 237,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $208.098600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $340.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 155,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 57,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 86,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 563.54%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 43,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3237.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 101,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 135.01%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 509.77%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.