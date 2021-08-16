Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Merck Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Amazon.com Inc, sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Merck Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Upwork Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc owns 323 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRANSCEND WEALTH COLLECTIVE, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/transcend+wealth+collective%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRANSCEND WEALTH COLLECTIVE, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 505,201 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.69%
  2. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 97,741 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,805 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.12%
  4. Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 1,675,983 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,908 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.38%
New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,675,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 237,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $208.098600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $340.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 155,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 57,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 86,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 563.54%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 43,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3237.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 101,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 135.01%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 509.77%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of TRANSCEND WEALTH COLLECTIVE, LLC. Also check out:

1. TRANSCEND WEALTH COLLECTIVE, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRANSCEND WEALTH COLLECTIVE, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRANSCEND WEALTH COLLECTIVE, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRANSCEND WEALTH COLLECTIVE, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider