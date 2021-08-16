Adams Street Partners Llc Buys UiPath Inc, Farfetch, Roblox Corp, Sells Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc, DoorDash Inc

- New Purchases: PATH, FTCH, RBLX, DM, ROOT, LYFT, ZEN, PGNY, SFIX, ZETA, DELL, RAPT,
- Added Positions: APTX,
- Sold Out: SNOW, DDOG, DASH, NARI, HCAT, LUNG, CRSP, PDD, CRWD, PTON, NET, SPT, AJX, OYST, ASAN,
These are the top 5 holdings of ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC
- Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 863,200 shares, 34.21% of the total portfolio.
- Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 23,565,433 shares, 30.15% of the total portfolio.
- Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) - 777,562 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) - 2,973,744 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- UiPath Inc (PATH) - 235,699 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.322700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 235,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 221,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 67,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 202,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Root Inc (ROOT)
Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $5.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 189,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 33,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12.Sold Out: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)
Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $46.77 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $53.1.Sold Out: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)
Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pulmonx Corp. The sale prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC.
1. ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
