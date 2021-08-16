Adams Street Partners Llc Buys UiPath Inc, Farfetch, Roblox Corp, Sells Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc, DoorDash Inc

New Purchases: PATH, FTCH, RBLX, DM, ROOT, LYFT, ZEN, PGNY, SFIX, ZETA, DELL, RAPT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UiPath Inc, Farfetch, Roblox Corp, Desktop Metal Inc, Root Inc, sells Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc, DoorDash Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Health Catalyst Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Street Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Adams Street Partners Llc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 863,200 shares, 34.21% of the total portfolio. Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 23,565,433 shares, 30.15% of the total portfolio. Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) - 777,562 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) - 2,973,744 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% UiPath Inc (PATH) - 235,699 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. New Position

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.322700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 235,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 221,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 67,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 202,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $5.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 189,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 33,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $46.77 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pulmonx Corp. The sale prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64.