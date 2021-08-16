Community Trust & Investment Co Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Diversey Holdings, Synchrony Financial, Sells Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, BP PLC, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: LUV, DSEY, SYF, CHWY, PH, CSX, MO, GSSC, WFC,
- Added Positions: LITE, GSIE, NKE, NEE, WMT, PG, JNJ, AVGO, LIN, MRK, HON, AEP, XLRE, MS, ACC, OHI, PNC, PYPL, PM, QCOM, NRG, TGT, TMO, UNP, VLO, VZ, ABBV, T, KO, MCD, APH, ADM, ICE, BX, CMCSA, DIS, EMN, GD, HD, C, CVX, MET, ATVI, AMGN, CSCO, FDN, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: BP, PFE, MSFT, UNH, CVS, BAC, BRK.B, MDLZ, V, FIS, DD, MDT, FB, CTBI, GOOG, PXD, LEVI, USB, BF.A, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: ALSN, IWV, CAT,
- Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) - 1,780,024 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 427,438 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,510 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,669 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,550 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 171,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)
Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 439,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 120,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $92.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 70,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $301.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 62.88%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 165,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 160.46%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 77,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 63.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 98.13%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 56.66%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.
