Community Trust & Investment Co Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Diversey Holdings, Synchrony Financial, Sells Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, BP PLC, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: LUV, DSEY, SYF, CHWY, PH, CSX, MO, GSSC, WFC,

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Diversey Holdings, Synchrony Financial, Chewy Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, sells Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, BP PLC, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q2, Community Trust & Investment Co owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) - 1,780,024 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 427,438 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,510 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,669 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,550 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 171,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 439,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 120,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $92.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 70,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $301.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 62.88%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 165,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 160.46%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 77,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 63.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 98.13%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 56.66%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.