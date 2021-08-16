DRH Investments, Inc. Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Sells UFP Technologies Inc

For the details of DRH Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drh+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DRH Investments, Inc.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 95,670 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 86,849 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 100,994 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 159,180 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 562,711 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
DRH Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 35,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
DRH Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 39,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT)
DRH Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.28 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $54.23.
