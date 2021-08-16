Harborview Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets E

- New Purchases: LQDH, AGZD, XSOE, MDYV, IDEV, NULV, XMPT, NUSC, NULG, NUMV, NUMG, NFJ, EUSA, PEP, EMNT, EFAD, ICSH, RYLD, SCHH, EMB, MSFT, VWO,
- Added Positions: SCHF, SCZ, ESGD, SLYV, GLD, SLYG, PCEF, SCHV, IWC, NUEM, MDYG, PHB, XLF, SCHX, MGU, PID, FBT, VEU, VRP, DSI, WDIV, T, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, SCHG, SCHE, SCHO, SCHM, SCHA, QQQX, SPYG, DWX, SPYV, DON, SCHD, IWM, VOT, MUNI, SUSC, VOE, AAPL, IWF, DES, VBR, RMT, PRF, IVW, IVE, IJT, IJS, IJK, EDIV, BGY, QYLD, VBK, RVT,
- Sold Out: IEMG, BTZ, BDJ,
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 443,765 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
- iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) - 150,526 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD) - 260,726 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 71,825 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 241,389 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 150,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD)
Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 260,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 241,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 74,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 36,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.Sold Out: Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $14.94.Sold Out: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.03.
