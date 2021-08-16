Logo
Harborview Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets E

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harborview Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harborview Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Harborview Advisors, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harborview Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harborview+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harborview Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 443,765 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
  2. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) - 150,526 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD) - 260,726 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 71,825 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
  5. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 241,389 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 150,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD)

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 260,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 241,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 74,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 36,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.

Sold Out: Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Sold Out: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harborview Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Harborview Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harborview Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harborview Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harborview Advisors, LLC keeps buying
