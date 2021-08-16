Investure, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

For the details of Investure, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investure%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Investure, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,263,529 shares, 44.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 278,278 shares, 17.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.67%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) - 341,230 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 363,773 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%
- Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 158,250 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio.
Investure, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $169.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.92%. The holding were 341,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Investure, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 84,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.
