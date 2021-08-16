MayTech Global Investments, LLC Buys ServiceNow Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells CME Group Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MayTech Global Investments, LLC Buys ServiceNow Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells CME Group Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MayTech Global Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Z-Work Acquisition Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells CME Group Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Workday Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MayTech Global Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MayTech Global Investments, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MayTech Global Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maytech+global+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MayTech Global Investments, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 166,369 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,673 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 194,776 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 119,955 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 109,569 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $446.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials (PFXF)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.645100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Z-Work Acquisition Corp (ZWRKU)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.825200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $580.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 35,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $139.328000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 131,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 6666.67%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of MayTech Global Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. MayTech Global Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MayTech Global Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MayTech Global Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MayTech Global Investments, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider