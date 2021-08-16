MayTech Global Investments, LLC Buys ServiceNow Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells CME Group Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: IVV, ZWRKU, PFF, PFXF, TFC, CVS, VONG, COP, ACRX, VONV, KHC, EMQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ServiceNow Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Z-Work Acquisition Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells CME Group Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Workday Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MayTech Global Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MayTech Global Investments, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 166,369 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,673 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 194,776 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Sea Ltd (SE) - 119,955 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 109,569 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $446.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.645100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.825200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $580.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 35,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $139.328000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 131,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 6666.67%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.

MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.