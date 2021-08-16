Axa Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Stellantis NV, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Proofpoint Inc, EPAM Systems Inc

New Purchases: CXM, CMA, PAYC, CE, CACC, LKQ, PRI, EYE, SPT, LNC, STAA, WCC, DQ, IRWD, FLT, RH, NTLA, MRUS, QFIN, NGM, ALXO, ITOS, ALKT, VMEO, AYI, FFIN, FHN, FCX, GES, JLL, MGPI, MSA, TAP, OLN, POWI, SPXC, SBNY, SNV, ENSG, LGIH, NXRT, UNIT, OLLI, IDYA, NVST, BCEI, BCEI, LVTX, ACHL, BMEA, STEM, AMN, ANF, ACTG, ALX, ARNA, AGX, ARCB, BCO, CRI, CNOB, CNX, MCF, CFR, DRI, DIOD, DISH, FITB, FCNCA, GIII, GCO, GNW, GBCI, HIBB, IAG, CSR, TBI, LBTYA, NHC, NAT, OHI, OSK, RBCAA, RGP, REX, SSB, SCSC, SIG, SSRM, SAH, SM, TPX, THC, RIG, TG, UNF, UBSI, WPC, WBS, WLK, XRX, YPF, ZION, VNDA, ZIOP, AIMC, TITN, SBLK, HBM, HRZN, CMRE, VOYA, MUSA, KODK, BURL, TRMD, OMF, ALLY, TACO, SC, GPRO, VSTO, PJT, KNSL, AA, ANAB, FND, BWB, NVT, CHX, BV, RPAY, TWST, DELL, TW, PINS, UBER, PTON, BEKE, AIV,

BRK.B, STLA, CINF, JPM, MSFT, MA, V, ABNB, EMR, EXPD, ROK, ADM, CAH, DOV, GILD, INFY, TER, TENB, AMZN, ETN, FAST, TXN, WST, PNR, CDW, MMM, AMD, ALGN, CMI, IT, TSCO, WDC, MELI, ABBV, BABA, ETSY, RPD, RACE, BKR, ALTR, APH, BAC, ITW, J, MCO, POOL, ALLE, SYF, ZLAB, T, CHRW, ED, COST, XOM, HD, HUM, MRK, MTD, NTES, ON, PRU, TSM, WMT, OC, QTWO, SNAP, AVTR, ADBE, AIG, AVT, BDX, BLK, BAM, CERN, C, CCI, ECL, EQIX, EXAS, BEN, GPN, HST, MOH, NEM, NTR, PWR, RF, CRM, TMO, VFC, WCN, WHR, IPGP, TSLA, MOS, WDAY, VEEV, CRSP, AXNX, ACN, ATVI, A, ACC, AMT, AME, BIDU, BIIB, EAT, BC, FIS, DVA, D, LCII, EW, EA, GOOGL, HUN, IEX, VIAV, JKHY, JCI, LOW, MDT, NWL, NUE, PHM, QCOM, RCI, SIVB, TGT, TD, UBS, LYB, HZNP, APTV, ZTS, FIVN, ZEN, PLNT, PEN, EVBG, PDD, TME, FLWS, ABMD, APD, AMED, ABC, AVY, BMI, BLL, BAX, BBY, BIO, COG, PRDO, CNC, LUMN, CHD, CIEN, CLH, CL, COLM, FIX, EPR, EQT, EXC, FMC, NEE, FCN, FDX, GRMN, HON, HRL, TT, INSM, KEY, KRC, LPX, MTZ, MCK, MPWR, NTAP, NYCB, NKE, OKE, OSUR, PRFT, BPOP, PCH, BKNG, PSA, DGX, QDEL, RGEN, RMD, SCI, SHW, SLAB, SNA, SO, SMP, STT, NLOK, TTC, TUP, UDR, RTX, OLED, VSH, WAT, ANTM, CMG, HBI, JAZZ, G, FTI, FERG, TNET, MYRG, LOPE, PBA, AMRC, NOVT, KMI, FBHS, XYL, CONE, SAIC, CHGG, TNDM, ATHM, RARE, JD, CFG, HUBS, AVNS, GDDY, SQ, IIPR, OKTA, AQUA, NMRK, IQ, GH, TMDX, AEIS, AEM, ALB, NLY, HCKT, ACGL, ALV, TFC, BBD, GOLD, BBBY, BRO, BRKR, HLX, CAT, CVX, CCEP, CTSH, COO, CREE, ATGE, DE, DCI, DRE, ENB, EXPE, GNTX, GPC, HRB, MNST, ALT, HEI, HBAN, MTCH, ICE, ITRI, JBHT, SJM, K, KR, LHCG, LII, LOGI, MTB, MFC, MCS, MMC, MXIM, MKC, MPW, MTH, MU, NBIX, NEU, NOC, PCAR, PKI, PNW, PXD, PFG, RSG, SAIA, SBCF, XPO, WPM, SPG, SWK, STN, STE, STRA, SUI, TARO, TREX, TYL, TSN, UMC, UNM, VTR, WM, WSBC, WTFC, WEC, XLNX, LMNR, POR, CVLT, DEI, MASI, VMW, AROC, CIXX, KDP, VRSK, LEA, GM, ZGNX, FRC, STAG, AMCX, NBHC, BCC, ENTA, DOC, FOXF, TWTR, WB, ANET, SEDG, VIRT, SHOP, ENR, HPE, RRR, FTV, TWLO, TPIC, MEDP, TTD, TRHC, YUMC, AYX, DNLI, DBX, SPOT, BILI, CDAY, CWK, ESTC, NIU, STNE, TPTX, BYND, CTVA, MIRM, XP, ARQT, KC, IEFA, IVV, IWM, LQD, MDY, SPY, VCIT, Reduced Positions: PFPT, EPAM, AMAT, ADSK, DIS, VLO, ALXN, HIG, KSU, NVDA, WYNN, INTC, LYV, PGR, BFAM, HLT, RCL, STX, MPC, PSX, ARMK, GOOG, COP, EOG, GIS, HOLX, ES, DAL, PYPL, AKAM, EBAY, CVS, DHI, MET, AMGN, CTXS, ENPH, QRVO, IAC, ALL, AMP, EXPO, IDXX, LRCX, NFLX, PAYX, FTNT, DG, LPLA, HES, CHE, LLY, FISV, TROW, TTWO, USB, VLY, CROX, BR, EQH, AXP, AZPN, CNI, CP, CCL, SCHW, CLX, DECK, DLTR, GIL, IBM, VTRS, PTC, SWKS, TJX, VZ, MSCI, NXPI, VIPS, PANW, NCLH, PAGS, ZM, AOS, AGCO, ABT, ALNY, ADI, APA, CSX, CHDN, CRUS, CSCO, DAR, EIX, HZO, NVAX, ORLY, PEP, PG, REGN, RY, SLM, SF, SYK, UAA, UTHR, WSM, EVR, LULU, AWK, ENV, HASI, VYNE, YETI, FOUR, AFL, ALK, ARE, AMKR, AZO, AVB, BCE, BMO, BMRN, BLKB, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, BRKS, BLDR, CACI, CSGS, CBT, CHKP, CAKE, LNG, CME, CMCSA, CR, DLX, DVN, DLB, ENS, ETR, EXEL, FICO, TGNA, HDB, PEAK, HSIC, INFO, INCY, INTU, IRM, JBL, JNJ, KLAC, KMB, KGC, MDLZ, LAMR, LVS, LEN, MKSI, MGA, MAN, MRO, MKL, MRVL, MAS, MMS, SPGI, MTX, MS, NCR, NTCT, NTRS, NUVA, OMC, PDCO, PFE, PVH, PNFP, NXGN, RBC, SGEN, SRE, SJR, TRV, SLF, SYNA, TEX, TKR, UNP, VRTX, WAL, WEX, ZBRA, TXMD, EDU, WU, LDOS, FSLR, TEL, TDC, ULTA, FNV, BTG, APPS, HI, CFX, FF, AVGO, FAF, SIX, TVTX, NLSN, HCA, GMED, PRTA, AMH, XLRN, CRTO, ESRT, CNHI, MGNX, GLPI, DRNA, OUT, GLOB, SAGE, KEYS, BOOT, LC, PRAH, KHC, RUN, NVCR, PLYA, BGNE, ATKR, BL, INVH, SGH, ZS, BJ, SONO, NIO, MRNA, ALC, KTB, CRNC, LU, JOBS, ABM, CB, SVRA, SRPT, MDRX, MO, DOX, AON, ARTNA, ATO, AN, CLDX, BJRI, BK, OZK, BDC, SAM, BYD, BMY, BF.B, MTRN, BKE, VIAC, CAMP, CWT, CNQ, COF, CRL, CI, CTAS, CSGP, COKE, CPSI, CNMD, CPRT, INGR, CCK, XRAY, DHR, DLR, DPZ, DD, DUK, EWBC, EMN, OVV, EPC, ERF, ENTG, ELS, EQR, ESS, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FDS, FHI, FLEX, F, FOSL, GD, EVRI, GS, ITGR, GEF, GPI, MLHR, HSY, HPQ, HRC, HFC, HURN, DIN, IMO, IMKTA, IP, JACK, JBLU, JOUT, LH, LXRX, LMT, MTG, MSM, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MED, MMSI, MOG.A, NVR, NDAQ, NFG, NSC, OSIS, OII, ODFL, OTEX, OMI, OXM, CNXN, PNC, PPG, PKG, PATK, MD, PRGO, RL, PRGS, PB, PEG, QGEN, RMBS, RRC, RCII, RCKY, ROST, SANM, SLB, SLGN, SWBI, SWN, SPPI, AVNW, SU, SYKE, SYY, TECH, TTEC, TDY, XPER, TRI, MTEM, GL, TRP, ACIW, UGI, UIS, PAG, UMH, UPS, UEIC, UFPI, VSEC, CMPR, VMC, GWW, WBA, GHC, WMK, WFC, WTM, WMB, INT, XEL, IRBT, L, DK, QRTEA, ICFI, SMCI, TMUS, CNK, PODD, MRTX, CPG, VET, PM, RGA, ECHO, H, KAR, CVE, CHTR, GNRC, SSNC, SPSC, SBRA, BAH, HII, RLJ, GRPN, SPLK, FRGI, BLMN, BERY, PLAY, FANG, YY, WHF, EVTC, AHH, LIND, ECOM, SFM, BNFT, PINC, ESI, MBUU, CNCE, PCTY, ATRA, CTLT, SYNH, QSR, SHAK, DEA, NSA, BPMC, BLD, TRU, TDOC, CC, KURA, MSGS, OTLK, SITE, DFIN, CWH, IRTC, VREX, JNCE, BHVN, IR, ARGX, ATUS, MGY, VICI, APLS, COLD, DOCU, UBX, REZI, DOW, CRWD, SWTX, CARR, OTIS, ZNTL, CGNT, CGNT, SHYG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Stellantis NV, Cincinnati Financial Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, sells Apple Inc, Proofpoint Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axa. As of 2021Q2, Axa owns 1208 stocks with a total value of $33.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,483,605 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 297,856 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 250,296 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 223,662 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,491,471 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%

Axa initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67. The stock is now traded at around $467.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 192,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $358.2 and $459.98, with an estimated average price of $409.26. The stock is now traded at around $567.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 191,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa initiated holding in Primerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.58 and $165.23, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $149.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 59,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 162.12%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 453,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,500,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 5846.16%. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $121.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 322,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 1923.68%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 212,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $360.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 476,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 855,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axa sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Axa sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92.

Axa sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Axa sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49.

Axa sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.

Axa sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74.