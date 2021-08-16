Logo
Axa Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Stellantis NV, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Proofpoint Inc, EPAM Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Axa (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Stellantis NV, Cincinnati Financial Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, sells Apple Inc, Proofpoint Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axa. As of 2021Q2, Axa owns 1208 stocks with a total value of $33.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AXA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AXA
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,483,605 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 297,856 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 250,296 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 223,662 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,491,471 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
New Purchase: Sprinklr Inc (CXM)

Axa initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Axa initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67. The stock is now traded at around $467.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Axa initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 192,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

Axa initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $358.2 and $459.98, with an estimated average price of $409.26. The stock is now traded at around $567.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Axa initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 191,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Primerica Inc (PRI)

Axa initiated holding in Primerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.58 and $165.23, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $149.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 59,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Axa added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 162.12%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 453,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Axa added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,500,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Axa added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 5846.16%. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $121.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 322,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Axa added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 1923.68%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 212,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Axa added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $360.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 476,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Axa added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 855,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Axa sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Axa sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Axa sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Axa sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49.

Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Axa sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.

Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Axa sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74.



