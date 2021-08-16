Clifford Capital Partners Llc Buys Cardinal Health Inc, Perdoceo Education Corp, Wesbanco Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Chico's FAS Inc, Hancock Whitney Corp

- New Purchases: CAH, WSBC, AMCX, PBI,
- Added Positions: PRDO, NXGN, NCR, AXP, FHB, EVTC, HNI, BIG, SEE, AZO, CDK, SRCL, CTBI, GSK, DXC, SLB, CVBF, KHC, CSCO, RTX, QRTEA, CMP, IBM, WABC, EBAY, EXC, CHNG, JNJ, GIS, TIGO, KLXE, STC, URBN, FWRD, THR, FDP,
- Reduced Positions: CIT, CHS, HWC,
- Sold Out: CTB,
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 131,957 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16%
- First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) - 172,434 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 28,267 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
- Evertec Inc (EVTC) - 106,543 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
- CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 81,018 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 50,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wesbanco Inc (WSBC)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.85 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $37.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp by 70.87%. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 233,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc by 151.63%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Millicom International Cellular SA by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.
