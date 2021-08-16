Logo
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, Buys Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Macerich Co, Construction Partners Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Whiting Petroleum Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, (Current Portfolio) buys Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Macerich Co, Construction Partners Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Whiting Petroleum Corp, PG&E Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company,. As of 2021Q2, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, owns 898 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwestern+mutual+investment+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 10,354,202 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 10,088,800 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,425,100 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,821,833 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 916,700 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
New Purchase: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,657,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Construction Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.06 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 104,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $43.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macerich Co (MAC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Macerich Co by 6096.51%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,199,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 267.47%. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 67,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $454.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $106.17.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC. Also check out:

1. NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC keeps buying
