Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, Buys Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Macerich Co, Construction Partners Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Whiting Petroleum Corp

ORGO, ROAD, AZPN, TRGP, LSCC, CROX, SE, NVST, ELY, RCM, ENV, NSA, PGNY, OGN, BRKR, Added Positions: MAC, IJH, VOO, IJR, A, SYNH, HFC, FNV, HBAN, VSAT, SLAB, X, UBSI, UAL, TR, TDY, AXON, TSM, LSI, SWX, WPM, SIVB, EVRG, WOR, WEX, MELI, CFX, TREE, DISCK, SBRA, VAC, TRIP, ENPH, RH, CONE, DOC, REXR, STOR, AIZ, EXPE, EL, DISCA, DSGX, CTXS, CNP, VIAC, ATO, EXR, AJG, AIRC, AMT, AEE, ARE, AEM, NSP, SRE, FRT, FISV, GPS, GT, HALO, HR, LAD, MPW, MCHP, OHI, PXD, WRK, RYAAY, RAMP, CRM,

LQD, SPY, EEM, IEMG, IEFA, WLL, WOW, CSX, PTC, CRL, NDSN, VALE, GOOG, SEE, WAFD, KMPR, TRN, WEN, TXN, TPX, TGT, SKX, BHF, SLM, DGX, PII, FOXA, ORCL, NUS, NOC, LOW, LOPE, MUSA, POST, MPC, NGVT, CHTR, KAR, DG, AM, NAVI, ULTA, ACM, CVLT, EVR, L, XRX, WWE, COF, DVA, CMI, CNO, CAG, CL, CRUS, CI, CERN, CE, CSL, CAH, ATGE, CDNS, CACI, BBY, AZO, AN, ANSS, ADI, AFG, AFL, AMG, HSIC, MAS, AYI, LPX, JEF, KSS, JACK, JKHY, JBL, HD, HPQ, NVR, THG, HRB, GNTX, GD, IT, FL, FICO, FFIV, DLTR, DECK, Sold Out: PCGU, GE, CLGX, GRUB, ATHM, TCF, PRSP, AVNS, VAR, CMD, IDCC, SVC, FLIR, UFS, AR, GNW,

Investment company Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, Current Portfolio ) buys Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Macerich Co, Construction Partners Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Whiting Petroleum Corp, PG&E Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company,. As of 2021Q2, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, owns 898 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 10,354,202 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 10,088,800 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,425,100 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,821,833 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 916,700 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,657,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Construction Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.06 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 104,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $43.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Macerich Co by 6096.51%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,199,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 267.47%. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 67,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $454.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $106.17.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.