Yakira Capital Management, Inc. Buys IHS Markit, , Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, ,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, , Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, , sells RealPage Inc, , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yakira Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Yakira Capital Management, Inc. owns 363 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 273,258 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 392.14% (ALXN) - 149,883 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. (PRAH) - 166,123 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.35% (BPY) - 1,249,201 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1982.00% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM) - 1,758,833 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.252500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,758,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,680,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 141,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 151,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.809600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 676,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 137,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 392.14%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 273,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 1982.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 1,249,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 96.35%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 166,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 576.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 576,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 136.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 89,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.25 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 966,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.