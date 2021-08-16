Logo
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. Buys IHS Markit, , Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westport, CT, based Investment company Yakira Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, , Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, , sells RealPage Inc, , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yakira Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Yakira Capital Management, Inc. owns 363 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yakira Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yakira+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yakira Capital Management, Inc.
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 273,258 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 392.14%
  2. (ALXN) - 149,883 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
  3. (PRAH) - 166,123 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.35%
  4. (BPY) - 1,249,201 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1982.00%
  5. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM) - 1,758,833 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.252500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,758,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQU)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,680,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 141,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 151,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.809600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 676,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CIT Group Inc (CIT)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 137,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 392.14%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 273,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (BPY)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 1982.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 1,249,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (PRAH)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 96.35%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 166,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 576.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 576,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 136.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 89,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ALSK)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.25 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 966,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yakira Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Yakira Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Yakira Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yakira Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yakira Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
