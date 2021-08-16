Yakira Capital Management, Inc. Buys IHS Markit, , Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, ,

- New Purchases: CLM, GACQU, ATH, NUAN, CRF, CIT, GIG, GPM, MAQCU, GIWWU, DKDCU, VCKAU, NLITU, GLSPU, GLO, MLAC, ADOC, BREZ, AMAOU, ENBL, GCACU, BSGAU, OTRAU, LJAQU, BENE, GPCOU, BITE.U, FCBP, OTECU, NAV, MCMJ, PUCKU, ACKIU, LEGO, VMAC, LATN, PAIC, AMRB, ATA.U, BTAQ, SGAM, DDMX, DDMX, ASAXU, BLUW, KWAC, PSAGU, THCA, BOCH, BST, ADEX.U, NBA, GRCYU, MFNC, SJR, LMAOU, ETACU, PTICU, PGRWU, TWLVU, ISLE, ISLE, BCACU, BCACU, ACBAU, GLQ, SZC, DBDR, GBRGU, DFNS, BRLI, MAAC, CLAS.U, OSTRU, MACAU, WARR.U, LDL, VMEO, CHMA, LCAPU, ERESU, ZNTE, VENA, GRA, BWACU, ENVIU, AFAQU, LIVK, NHIC, ALTU, FLME.U, PFPT, FRTA, TVAC, UFS, SBBP, SV, DWIN.U, KIIIU, AGAC.U, GAPA.U, ATSPU, ATHN.U, PTK, ADRA.U, MACQU, GLV, GGM, PPD, BWAC, AGGRU, AMHC, IMPX.U, TMKRU, GAMCU, NBSTU, NGCAU, SEAH, KINZU, TWND, NGAC, SPTKU, ACAHU, FRWAU, RAMMU, YAC, RCLFU, BSN, BIOTU, KAIIU, ARRWU, CLDB, JCICU, BLTSU, GPACU, GPACU, FINMU, MONCU, FOXWU, HCCCU, EUSGU, DNZ.U, IGNYU, MDH.U, COVAU, CPTK.U, EVOJU, BRPMU, MACC.U, SBII.U, AURC, AMYT, SLCRU, ACP, ICBK, BLE, ABGI, GOF, LWACU, CFFVU, CFVIU, ANZUU, AEVA, GGMCU, GRCY, PPGHU, EACPU, OCAXU, VOSOU, CLRMU, ITQRU, VCKA, CAHC, PTOCU, NRXP, GSMG, ZEV, LGHL,
- Added Positions: INFO, BPY, PRAH, PMBC, WORK, CHNG, THW, TMTS, ALSK, MIE, WLTW, SSSS,
- Reduced Positions: MPC, DISCK, DD, HFRO, MXIM, YTRA, CDOR, AJRD, BKD, KLR, SVBI, GNPK.U, HPK,
- Sold Out: RP, VAR, GWPH, GRUB, FLIR, IPHI, CLGX, LEGOU, SGAMU, DDMXU, DDMXU, STND, RNET, GIK, VRS, DBDRU, MAACU, CRHM, VHT, MIK, HMSY, SEAH.U, THBR, YAC.U, TLRY, TLRY, BSN.U, FIII, BBF, CBPO, TLRY, TLRY, RQI, JRO, JFR, VGAC, OXY, IRR, AESE,
For the details of Yakira Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yakira+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yakira Capital Management, Inc.
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 273,258 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 392.14%
- (ALXN) - 149,883 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
- (PRAH) - 166,123 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.35%
- (BPY) - 1,249,201 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1982.00%
- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM) - 1,758,833 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.252500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,758,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQU)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,680,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 141,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 151,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.809600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 676,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 137,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 392.14%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 273,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (BPY)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 1982.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 1,249,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (PRAH)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 96.35%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 166,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 576.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 576,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 136.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 89,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ALSK)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.25 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 966,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (VAR)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.
