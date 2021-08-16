RK Capital Management, LLC Buys Vintage Wine Estates Inc, Golden Entertainment Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Sells AdaptHealth Corp, NVR Inc, Old National Bancorp

- New Purchases: VWE, GDEN, GTLS, ASPN, CMCO, CAL, NDLS, CVLT, HDSN,
- Added Positions: MMS, MYRG, VICR, IWO, TSEM, RCM, MLR, FSS, IWM, CHDN, SHYF, JBT, BWA, CZR, VG, FANG, HLIO, WWW, ICFI, EXPO, VAC, RPAY, BWXT, AVD, HURN, BLD, HLIT,
- Reduced Positions: ITGR, BRKS, FLL, KBR, WST, ECHO, MGRC, FSV, UPLD, LFUS, ROLL, ASO, TTI, TPX, VECO, IRMD, WTTR, MRCY, JAZZ, MATX, MODN, KNX, CALX, EHC, SOI, TLYS, UTI,
- Sold Out: AHCO, NVR, ONB, UBSI, FOXF, WCC, WGO, FBC, DMYD, DNMR, CLAR,
- Maximus Inc (MMS) - 219,400 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.15%
- Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) - 1,219,300 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vicor Corp (VICR) - 136,500 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.06%
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 332,200 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.23%
- The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 338,700 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.39%
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,219,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Golden Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 167,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 50,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 226,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 134,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caleres Inc (CAL)
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 231,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Maximus Inc (MMS)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 219,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MYR Group Inc by 70.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 136,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 54.06%. The purchase prices were between $75.43 and $105.74, with an estimated average price of $88.93. The stock is now traded at around $118.198000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 136,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 59.57%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $295.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 75.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 287,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Miller Industries Inc. by 169.22%. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $47.2, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 140,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4.Sold Out: Old National Bancorp (ONB)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $18.94.Sold Out: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $36.36 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.31.Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $127.06 and $164.79, with an estimated average price of $148.21.Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.
