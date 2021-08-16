Logo
RK Capital Management, LLC Buys Vintage Wine Estates Inc, Golden Entertainment Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Sells AdaptHealth Corp, NVR Inc, Old National Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Denver, CO, based Investment company RK Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vintage Wine Estates Inc, Golden Entertainment Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Columbus McKinnon Corp, sells AdaptHealth Corp, NVR Inc, Old National Bancorp, United Bankshares Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RK Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RK Capital Management, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RK Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rk+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RK Capital Management, LLC
  1. Maximus Inc (MMS) - 219,400 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.15%
  2. Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) - 1,219,300 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 136,500 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.06%
  4. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 332,200 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.23%
  5. The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 338,700 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.39%
New Purchase: Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,219,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Golden Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 167,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 50,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 226,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 134,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caleres Inc (CAL)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 231,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maximus Inc (MMS)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 219,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MYR Group Inc by 70.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 136,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 54.06%. The purchase prices were between $75.43 and $105.74, with an estimated average price of $88.93. The stock is now traded at around $118.198000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 136,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 59.57%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $295.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 75.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 287,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Miller Industries Inc. (MLR)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Miller Industries Inc. by 169.22%. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $47.2, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 140,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.

Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4.

Sold Out: Old National Bancorp (ONB)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $18.94.

Sold Out: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $36.36 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.31.

Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $127.06 and $164.79, with an estimated average price of $148.21.

Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of RK Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. RK Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RK Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RK Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RK Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
