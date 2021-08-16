Mason Street Advisors, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Mason Street Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Street Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mason Street Advisors, Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of MASON STREET ADVISORS, LLC
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 245,500 shares, 22.52% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 493,250 shares, 22.51% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 78,900 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 120,100 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 187,400 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
Mason Street Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $446.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.
