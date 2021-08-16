Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Buys Stitch Fix Inc

Added Positions: SFIX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stitch Fix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) - 6,139,609 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.84%

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.78%. The holding were 6,139,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.