Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Buys Stitch Fix Inc

Investment company Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Stitch Fix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd..
1. Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. keeps buying
- Added Positions: SFIX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.
- Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) - 6,139,609 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.84%
Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.78%. The holding were 6,139,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.
