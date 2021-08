Liberty Wealth Management Llc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Apple Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Canopy Growth Corp, Canadian National Railway Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells General Electric Co, Canopy Growth Corp, Canadian National Railway Co, Enbridge Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Liberty Wealth Management Llc owns 1116 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 7,761,312 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3002.29% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 10,832,460 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12014.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,320,849 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13998.39% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 14,195,775 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10428.65% ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 6,890,494 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8261.44%

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 3,589,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.184400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 3,966,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 1,669,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 824,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.18, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 141,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $20.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 182,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3002.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.850600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 7,761,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12014.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 10,832,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 13998.39%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.570200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 25,320,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 10428.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.009600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 14,195,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 8261.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.782700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 6,890,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 4376.39%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 4,935,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64.