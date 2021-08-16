Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited Buys Kanzhun, Dingdong (Cayman), DiDi Global Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc

New Purchases: BZ, DDL, DIDI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kanzhun, Dingdong (Cayman), DiDi Global Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited. As of 2021Q2, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited owns 4 stocks with a total value of $50 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 252,460 shares, 61.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.97% Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 260,000 shares, 20.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (DDL) - 149,717 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. New Position DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 250,000 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.48%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited initiated holding in Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $30.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.39%. The holding were 149,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $13.45.