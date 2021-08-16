Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited Buys Kanzhun, Dingdong (Cayman), DiDi Global Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc

For the details of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyu+capital+investment+management+co.%2C+limited/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 252,460 shares, 61.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.97%
- Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 260,000 shares, 20.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (DDL) - 149,717 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 250,000 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.48%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (DDL)
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited initiated holding in Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $30.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.39%. The holding were 149,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL)
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $13.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited. Also check out:
1. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment