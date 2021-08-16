Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

- New Purchases: SHW, MRVL, CSGP, TTD, CZR, LYFT, PLTR, BSY, RUN, BUR,
- Added Positions: IEMG, WMT, TMUS, UBER, MRNA, SRE, WFC, KDP, SYF, TWLO, IFF, HBAN, GS, USB, FISV, DOCU, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, HYG, EWT, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, FB, BRK.B, LLY, JPM, JNJ, PG, UNH, MA, ABT, ADBE, BAC, SCHW, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, HD, INTC, NVDA, ORCL, PEP, TMO, VZ, DIS, V, TSLA, PYPL, MMM, PLD, T, ACN, AMD, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AON, AMAT, BLK, BSX, BMY, CVS, CAT, FIS, CVX, CI, C, KO, CL, COST, DHR, DE, D, GILD, GPN, HPQ, IBM, MDLZ, KR, LOW, MGM, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MET, MU, MS, NFLX, NKE, NSC, PFE, LIN, QCOM, CRM, SBUX, SYK, TGT, TXN, UNP, UPS, ANTM, AVGO, DG, NOW, ABBV, SQ, CB, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALXN, ALL, HES, AIG, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, NLY, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, AJG, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BMRN, BWA, BXP, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CMS, CSX, CDNS, COF, KMX, CAH, CCL, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, LNG, CME, CHD, CINF, CGNX, CTSH, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DVN, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DOV, DD, DRE, EOG, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, ELS, EQR, EL, EXAS, EXC, EXPD, FAST, FDX, FNF, FITB, F, FCX, GRMN, GIS, GPC, HAL, MNST, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HST, MTCH, INFO, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, ICE, IP, IPG, IRM, JCI, KLAC, K, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LVS, LEN, LNC, LYV, MAR, MMC, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MPW, MCHP, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NTAP, NWL, NEM, ES, NTRS, NUE, ON, OXY, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PXD, PLUG, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, O, REG, RF, RSG, RMD, WRK, ROST, RCL, SLB, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TER, TRMB, TSN, UGI, UDR, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRTX, VNO, WPC, WRB, WAB, WBA, WCN, WM, WDC, WY, WMB, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, L, WU, DAL, BX, DFS, TEL, AWK, DISCK, VRSK, SSNC, KKR, LYB, NXPI, GM, FRC, KMI, HCA, MOS, MPC, HZNP, XYL, APTV, SPLK, PSX, PNR, WDAY, ZTS, IQV, CDW, NWSA, TWTR, HLT, ALLY, FWONK, CTLT, CFG, KEYS, LBRDK, GDDY, BKI, TRU, KHC, Z, HPE, FTV, VST, LW, HWM, INVH, SNAP, IR, ATUS, BKR, VICI, DBX, EQH, ELAN, DELL, FOXA, DOW, PINS, AVTR, CTVA, CRWD, WORK, AMCR, DT, NET, DDOG, PTON, CARR, OTIS, RPRX, DKNG,
- Sold Out: LRCX, CHTR, EDU, TAL, 9MW, AVB, STX, BG, FBHS, COG, OGE, AXTA,
For the details of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elo+mutual+pension+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,039,200 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,175,263 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 501,603 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
- iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 1,202,000 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,925 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $308.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 56,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 84,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 103,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.
