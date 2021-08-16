Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

New Purchases: SHW, MRVL, CSGP, TTD, CZR, LYFT, PLTR, BSY, RUN, BUR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc, CoStar Group Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Lam Research Corp, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 425 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,039,200 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,175,263 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 501,603 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 1,202,000 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,925 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $308.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 56,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 84,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 103,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.