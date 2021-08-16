Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc, CoStar Group Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Lam Research Corp, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 425 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elo+mutual+pension+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,039,200 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,175,263 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 501,603 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
  4. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 1,202,000 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,925 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $308.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 56,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 84,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 103,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co. Also check out:

1. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider