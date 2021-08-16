Intel Corp Buys Coinbase Global Inc

New Purchases: COIN,

Santa Clara, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intel Corp. As of 2021Q2, Intel Corp owns 4 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

McAfee Corp (MCFE) - 5,696,831 shares, 94.49% of the total portfolio. MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 139,780 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 27,761 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 3,014 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. New Position

Intel Corp initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $257.478000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.